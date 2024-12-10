Pride in Action Auction: Bids for a Better Tomorrow
Two Treefort Music Fest 2025 5-Day Passes
$280
Starting bid
Value: $600. Get ready for an unforgettable experience with two 5-day passes to the 2025 Treefort Music Fest! Known as Boise’s ultimate celebration of music, art, and creativity, Treefort brings together world-class artists, innovative thinkers, and vibrant community energy.
These premier passes grant you full access to venue and Main Stage shows, as well as all fort programming throughout the festival’s five thrilling days. Treefort is your gateway to discover something new and inspiring at every turn.
Bid now and join the adventure at one of the Northwest’s most iconic festivals! (Excludes dinners and other specialty ticketed events.)
Note: Winning bidder will receive tickets from Boise Pride.
30-Second Social Media Ad by Olive Hue Co.
$280
Starting bid
Value: $600. Take your business or product to the next level with a professionally crafted 30-second social media ad from Olive Hue Co., Boise’s premier video production company. This package includes everything you need for a stunning, high-quality ad that captures attention and drives engagement.
Your package includes a 15–30-minute preproduction planning session to refine your vision, 1 hour of on-location filming with professional 3-point lighting, and audio recording if needed. After filming, Olive Hue Co. will expertly edit your ad with one round of revisions, delivering the final product in just 1–2 weeks.
Important Notes:
-Purchaser provides all products/models featured in the video.
-Artistic direction and project content will be determined by Olive Hue Co.
Bid now to shine a spotlight on your brand with this exceptional video marketing opportunity!
Portfolio: https://www.instagram.com/olivehueco
Note: Winning bidder will redeem this package with Olive Hue Co.
$200 Young Aesthetics Gift Card + Free Skin Consultation
$90
Starting bid
Elevate your skincare journey with a $200 gift card to Young Aesthetics in Meridian, Idaho. This package includes a complimentary skin consultation with experienced medical aesthetic injectors Holly Young, RN, and Jessica Keen, NP, to help you achieve glowing, healthy skin.
Young Aesthetics provides a safe, welcoming environment for advanced medical aesthetic treatments designed to bring out your best. Treat yourself or a loved one to expert care and real results!
Note: Winning bidder will receive gift card from Boise Pride.
Branding/Portrait Session with Davis Hilton Photography
$225
Starting bid
Value: $450. Capture the essence of your brand or your personal style with a 1-hour professional photoshoot from Davis Hilton Photography. Whether you're looking to refresh your business branding or simply want stunning portraits, this package includes 30 high-quality, full-resolution digital files that are yours to keep. Plus, with a print release, you’ll have unlimited use of your photos for marketing, social media, or any other purpose you desire. Elevate your visual identity with expert photography that showcases your unique personality and professionalism. Don’t miss this opportunity to create photos that speak volumes!
Portfolio:
https://www.instagram.com/davis.hilton
https://www.davishilton.com
Note: Winning bidder will redeem session with Davis Hilton Photography.
Value: $450. Capture the essence of your brand or your personal style with a 1-hour professional photoshoot from Davis Hilton Photography. Whether you're looking to refresh your business branding or simply want stunning portraits, this package includes 30 high-quality, full-resolution digital files that are yours to keep. Plus, with a print release, you’ll have unlimited use of your photos for marketing, social media, or any other purpose you desire. Elevate your visual identity with expert photography that showcases your unique personality and professionalism. Don’t miss this opportunity to create photos that speak volumes!
Portfolio:
https://www.instagram.com/davis.hilton
https://www.davishilton.com
Note: Winning bidder will redeem session with Davis Hilton Photography.
$200 Imperial Body Art Gift Certificate (Tattoo Services)
$90
Starting bid
Express yourself with a $200 gift certificate for tattoo services at Imperial Body Art! Renowned for 21 years of artistic excellence, Imperial’s skilled tattoo artists specialize in creating personalized, detailed designs to bring your vision to life. Experience exceptional artistry in a safe, professional environment.
Note: Winning bidder will receive gift certificate from Boise Pride.
$100 Imperial Body Art Gift Certificate (Piercing Services)
$45
Starting bid
Discover the art of self-expression with a $100 gift certificate for piercing services at Imperial Body Art! With over 21 years of experience, Imperial offers expert piercing by APP-certified professionals using top-of-the-line, implant-grade jewelry crafted from the finest materials. Whether you’re a first-timer or an experienced enthusiast, Imperial Body Art provides exceptional care and artistry.
Note: Winning bidder will receive gift certificate from Boise Pride.
Pheonix Fire Games - Ultimate Board Game Gift Basket
$45
Starting bid
Value: $97.50. Unleash the fun with this ultimate board game gift basket from Phoenix Fire Games, perfect for game nights with friends and family! This bundle includes four crowd-favorite games: 🎲 Wavelength, Codenames, Jetpack Joyride, and Love Letter.
This basket has something for everyone—whether you're strategizing, solving puzzles, or just looking for some lighthearted fun. Bid now to bring home hours of entertainment while supporting Boise Pride!
Note: The winning bidder will redeem the items in person at Pheonix Fire Games.
"Bubbly with Pride" Gift Basket (Includes $100 Gift Card)
$80
Starting bid
Value: $160. Pamper yourself or someone special with the "Bubbly with Pride" Gift Basket from Bubbly Facial Bar!
Known for its fully inclusive, fun, and affordable approach to skincare, Bubbly Facial Bar offers a unique open-concept facial experience perfect for friends and loved ones.
This luxurious gift basket includes a $100 gift card and is filled with skincare goodies and pride-inspired treats, celebrating self-care and community. Treat your skin to targeted care in a space designed for connection and relaxation.
Note: Winning bidder will redeem the items in person at Bubbly Facial Bar.
Flying M Gift Basket (Includes $20 Gift Card)
$65
Starting bid
Value: $150. Experience the ultimate mix of fun, pride, and flair with the Flying M Gift Basket! This colorful collection features everything you need to celebrate in style. Enjoy a $20 Flying M Gift Card for coffee or treats, a luxurious Voluspa Candle, and a vibrant Pride Flag to showcase your pride. For game night, dive into the Loud and Proud Game or the Queer Agenda Game, guaranteed to spark joy and connection. Add some quirky flair with Blue Q Socks, bold style with a Charli XCX Beanie, and celebrate icons with the Pride Heroes Book. Stay hydrated on the go with a Cold Cup, making this basket a thoughtful and exciting gift for yourself or a loved one.
Brought to you by Flying M Coffeehouse, an iconic Boise favorite.
Note: Winning bidder will receive the gift basket from Boise Pride.
Classic Sasquatch Gift Tin with Delicious Nut Selection
$20
Starting bid
Enjoy a $45 value of handcrafted, small-batch nut perfection with the Classic Sasquatch Gift Tin from Boise’s iconic City Peanut Shop. Packed with an irresistible selection of gourmet nuts, this tin is perfect for gifting or treating yourself to a taste of the Northwest.
Experience the tradition and flavor that has made City Peanut Shop a Downtown Boise favorite since 2009!
Note: Pickup available at City Peanut Shop or Boise Pride’s downtown office.
Since then, City Peanut Shop has become an iconic part of Downtown Boise featured in international blogs, magazines and other media. We have a wide-reaching customer base across the US and beyond who love our hand-crafted, small-batch products.
We take great pride in helping Downtown Boise become one of the most interesting, friendly cities in the world and sell gifts and gear that reflect the culture of Boise, Idaho and the Northwest.
Note: Winning bidder will receive the gift tin from Boise Pride.
$25 The Balcony Club Gift Card
$12
Starting bid
Enjoy Boise’s best dance and nightlife at The Balcony Club! Voted Boise Weekly’s Best Local Dance Club for over 15 years, this $25 gift card is perfect for drinks, cover, or a night out with friends.
Note: Winning bidder will redeem the items in person at The Balcony Club.
$25 The Balcony Club Gift Card
$12
Starting bid
Enjoy Boise’s best dance and nightlife at The Balcony Club! Voted Boise Weekly’s Best Local Dance Club for over 15 years, this $25 gift card is perfect for drinks, cover, or a night out with friends.
Note: Winning bidder will redeem the items in person at The Balcony Club.
$25 The Balcony Club Gift Card
$12
Starting bid
Enjoy Boise’s best dance and nightlife at The Balcony Club! Voted Boise Weekly’s Best Local Dance Club for over 15 years, this $25 gift card is perfect for drinks, cover, or a night out with friends.
Note: Winning bidder will redeem the items in person at The Balcony Club.
$25 The Balcony Club Gift Card
$12
Starting bid
Enjoy Boise’s best dance and nightlife at The Balcony Club! Voted Boise Weekly’s Best Local Dance Club for over 15 years, this $25 gift card is perfect for drinks, cover, or a night out with friends.
Note: Winning bidder will redeem the items in person at The Balcony Club.
Boise Pride Gift Basket
$20
Starting bid
Value: $60. This exclusive Boise Pride gift basket is the perfect way to show your pride while sipping in style! Included in this bundle are three 750ml bottles of Rose from House Wine, known for its crisp, refreshing flavors that are perfect for any occasion. The basket also comes with a Boise Pride t-shirt, proudly displaying your support for the LGBTQ+ community, along with some fun Boise Pride stickers to add a splash of color to your collection.
Boise Pride Gift Basket
$20
Starting bid
Value: $60. The Boise Pride gift basket is the perfect way to show your pride while sipping in style! Included in this bundle are three 750ml bottles of Rosé Bubbles from House Wine, known for its crisp, refreshing flavors that are perfect for any occasion. The basket also comes with a Boise Pride t-shirt, proudly displaying your support for the LGBTQ+ community, along with some fun Boise Pride stickers to add a splash of color to your collection.
Boise Pride Gift Basket
$20
Starting bid
Value: $60. The Boise Pride gift basket is the perfect way to show your pride while sipping in style! Included in this bundle are three 750ml bottles of Rosé Bubbles from House Wine, known for its crisp, refreshing flavors that are perfect for any occasion. The basket also comes with a Boise Pride t-shirt, proudly displaying your support for the LGBTQ+ community, along with some fun Boise Pride stickers to add a splash of color to your collection.
Karuna Kava Gift Basket - 6 Assorted Kava Pouches
$30
Starting bid
Value: $60. Experience the rich heritage and soothing benefits of kava with this exclusive set of six assorted kava pouches from Karuna Kava. Each pouch features a unique blend crafted from single-cultivar noble kava root, honoring the centuries-old tradition of kava brewing.
Perfect for relaxation, connection, or ceremonial moments, these pouches are thoughtfully designed to provide a variety of calming, uplifting experiences.
Bid now to bring this authentic, nonalcoholic treasure into your home and enjoy the wellness and tranquility it inspires!
Note: Winning bidder will receive items from Boise Pride.
Serendipity Gift Card with Glasses and Sticker
$12
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special with this $25 Serendipity Gift Card, your key to discovering unique treasures at Boise’s beloved Serendipity boutique. This package also includes a fun sticker and a pair of stylish glasses (Value: $14), perfect for adding a touch of flair to your everyday look.
Whether you’re exploring eclectic gifts or treating yourself to something new, Serendipity has something for everyone.
Note: Winning bidder will receive items from Boise Pride.
Serendipity Gift Card with Pride Flag and Sticker
$12
Starting bid
Celebrate individuality and inclusivity with this $25 Serendipity Gift Card! Along with access to the boutique’s array of unique finds, this package includes a vibrant Pride flag (Value: $18) and a fun sticker to show your colors with pride.
Note: Winning bidder will receive items from Boise Pride.
Bid now and take home a gift that celebrates YOU!
$25 Karuna Kava Gift Card
$12
Starting bid
Discover the ancient tradition of kava drinking with a $25 gift card to Karuna Kava Bar. Renowned for their commitment to authenticity and wellness, Karuna Kava crafts every brew with single-cultivar noble kava root and natural ingredients, ensuring a premium, nonalcoholic experience that’s both calming and uplifting.
Bid now and indulge in a time-honored tradition that celebrates the deep connection between humans and nature!
Note: Winning bidder will receive gift card from Boise Pride.
