Pride in Action Auction: Bids for a Better Tomorrow 2025

Value: $400



Applicable towards any future service. Strictly applies to labor costs only.



I’m Lindsey, the owner and hands-on heart behind Yard+Sol. I started this company because I believe outdoor spaces should feel like an extension of the people who live in them—not just pretty pictures on your Pinterest board.

For years, I watched homeowners feel overwhelmed by decisions, unsure who to trust, or frustrated by projects that never quite matched what they imagined. So I built Yard+Sol to be different. Here, you get clarity, honesty, and a partner who genuinely cares about how your space feels when you step outside.

I love helping people uncover the potential in their yards—whether that means a full redesign or simply making what you already have work better for everyday life. And yes, I’m that person who gets way too excited about clean lines, healthy soil, and a really good before-and-after moment.

At Yard+Sol, it’s not just about landscaping. We’re stewards of Mother Nature, and believe in creating a place where you can breathe a little deeper, gather a little easier, and enjoy the kind of outdoor space that makes you look forward to coming home.

If you’re dreaming about what your yard could be, I’d love to help you bring it to life.



Note:

The winning bidder will redeem the item/service from Yard+Sol.