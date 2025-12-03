Pride in Action Auction: Bids for a Better Tomorrow 2025

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Starting bid
Value: $950
Listing: www.airbnb.com/h/endlessviewsinheartofuptown
Note:
Dates subject to availability.
Winner books stay through Shiela Smith Real Estate directly.
Starting bid
Value: $365
Package includes: 1 Thai Yoga Bodywork Session, 1 Alignment Coaching Session, 1 Nutritional Coaching Session.
Starting bid
Value: $400
Applicable towards any future service. Strictly applies to labor costs only.
I’m Lindsey, the owner and hands-on heart behind Yard+Sol. I started this company because I believe outdoor spaces should feel like an extension of the people who live in them—not just pretty pictures on your Pinterest board.
For years, I watched homeowners feel overwhelmed by decisions, unsure who to trust, or frustrated by projects that never quite matched what they imagined. So I built Yard+Sol to be different. Here, you get clarity, honesty, and a partner who genuinely cares about how your space feels when you step outside.
I love helping people uncover the potential in their yards—whether that means a full redesign or simply making what you already have work better for everyday life. And yes, I’m that person who gets way too excited about clean lines, healthy soil, and a really good before-and-after moment.
At Yard+Sol, it’s not just about landscaping. We’re stewards of Mother Nature, and believe in creating a place where you can breathe a little deeper, gather a little easier, and enjoy the kind of outdoor space that makes you look forward to coming home.
If you’re dreaming about what your yard could be, I’d love to help you bring it to life.
Note:
The winning bidder will redeem the item/service from Yard+Sol.
Starting bid
Value: $300
2 tickets to each night of REEL Obscure - A movie themed variety show at the VAC (6 shows-12 tickets).
Shows on Jan 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, 31
Link: https://dice.fm/bundles/femme-von-follies-reel-obscure---a-movie-themed-variety-show-kowl
Starting bid
Value: $175
Bring your celebration to life with a stunning, professionally designed balloon garland! This package includes a custom color palette tailored to your event and full installation by a professional event stylist. Perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, showers, or any special occasion.
Note:
The winning bidder will redeem the item/service from Rocky Mountain Balloons.
Starting bid
Value: $150
Includes: $20 Gift Card, Pride Flag, Rainbow Tarot Deck, Pride Glow Candle, Mini Puzzle, Keith Haring Lunch Bag, Flying M Cola Cup, Holiday Queer Patch.
Note:
The winning bidder will redeem the item/service from Boise Pride. Address delivered to recipient upon winning auction item.
Starting bid
Value: $125
A selection of our best-selling LGBTQ+ Books in a Rediscovered Books and a Once and Future Books canvas tote bag.
We at Rediscovered Books believe that the Treasure Valley is a place full of fervent readers who are excited about books and want to support local bookstores.
With that, we are also dedicated to helping get books into the hands of children in Idaho and supply many of the Treasure Valley's school libraries with great reads. We do our best to bring wonderful authors to visit schools and encourage students to explore the world of reading.
Note:
The winning bidder will redeem the item/service from Boise Pride. Address delivered to recipient upon winning auction item.
Starting bid
Value: $150
For use with piercings, tattoos, or body jewelry purchases.
Discover the art of self-expression with a $150 gift certificate at Imperial Body Art! With over 21 years of experience, Imperial offers expert piercing by APP-certified professionals using top-of-the-line, implant-grade jewelry crafted from the finest materials. Whether you’re a first-timer or an experienced enthusiast, Imperial Body Art provides exceptional care and artistry.
Note:
The winning bidder will redeem the item/service from Imperial Body Art in person.
Starting bid
Value: $150
Gift basket filled with corn, brittle, nuts, and goodies.
City Peanut shop was opened in 2009 during the last Great Recession. Founder, Dan Balluff went nuts and left the tech-world of cubicles and airports to re-imagine the classic peanut shops that were primarily in the Midwest and Coastal regions of America starting in the 1940’s to present day.
Since then, City Peanut Shop has become an iconic part of Downtown Boise featured in international blogs, magazines and other media. We have a wide-reaching customer base across the US and beyond who love our hand-crafted, small-batch products.
We reach a broad base of customers through our collaborations with local and regional breweries, wineries, cider houses, restaurants, gift box creators, specialized markets, grocery stores and co-ops. You can find us at hotels, tourism events, music festivals, and some national brands.
We take great pride in helping Downtown Boise become one of the most interesting, friendly cities in the world and sell gifts and gear that reflect the culture of Boise, Idaho and the Northwest.
We’ve become famous for our Honey Roasted Peanut Butter, nut-filled Brittles, Flavored Popcorns and of course our healthy, uniquely flavored peanuts and tree nuts. Come visit us in the heart of Downtown Boise or order online.
Note:
Starting bid
Value: $140
One Pride's a Riot flannel, One Support Queer Art T-shirt, One Queerly Yours Tank Top
Starting bid
Value: $115
Enjoy a customized 45-minute facial experience for 2. Coupon must be presented at checkout and cannot be combined with any other discount.
Known for its fully inclusive, fun, and affordable approach to skincare, Bubbly Facial Bar offers a unique open-concept facial experience perfect for friends and loved ones.
Note:
The winning bidder will redeem the item/service from Bubbly Facial Bar in person.
Starting bid
Value: $100
This can go towards printed magnets, invitations, holiday cards, thank you cards, flyers, business cards, stickers, ornaments, or anything else I can make.
Note:
The winning bidder will redeem the item/service in person at Save the Date Originals.
Starting bid
Value: $64
Includes day pass, gear rentals, and belay lesson for 2 participants ages 13 and older.
*Participants under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian.
Note:
The winning bidder will redeem the item/service from The Commons Climbing Gym in person.
Starting bid
Value: $25
El Sabor Mexican Restaurant is a highly rated, authentic Mexican restaurant known for fresh tortillas and great tacos, birria, and enchiladas, located in Nampa (3116 Garrity Blvd) and is very popular in the Treasure Valley, serving excellent food with friendly staff, often cited as some of the best in the area.
Note:
The winning bidder will redeem the item/service from El Sabor Mexican Restaurant in person.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!