Pride in Performance Sponsors

Spirit Monthly
$12

Tax Receipt, Window Cling, Listing in Event Programs

Spirit Sponsor
$150

Tax Receipt, Window Cling, Listing in Event Programs

Grey Monthly
$25

Spirit Monthly + IVC Band Apparel Discount Code, 1 Show Shirt, Exclusive Marching Grey Ghost Swag Item

Grey Sponsor
$300

1/8 page ad for your student or business in Grey Ghost Classic Program, 2 Announcements at events as "Grey Level Sponsor" or 1 shoutout for your student

Maroon Monthly
$50

Grey Monthly + 2 tickets to the Annual Grey Ghost Classic Marching Band Festival, Contribution to the Scholarship Fund, Free Tune Up at the Annual Lawnmower Clinic upon request

Maroon Sponsor
$600

1/4 page ad for your student or business in the Grey Ghost Classic program, an Opportunity to record a 20 second video to be displayed no less than 2 times, 4 announcements at events as "Maroon Level Sponsor" or 2 shout outs for your student

Ghost Monthly
$100

Maroon Monthly + 2 Raffle Tickets for the Annual Band Cash Raffle

Ghost Sponsor
$1,200

1/2 page ad for your student or business in the Grey Ghost Classic Program, an opportunity to film a 30 second video to be displayed no less than 4 times, announcement as a premier sponsor at events and award ceremonies or a

