Pride Month Kickoff: Drag Brunch

🎟 First Seating ($75) Entry to the Second Seating of the Pride Kickoff Drag Brunch 🕛 Doors Open: 11:30PM | Show & First Course Served: 12 PM ✅ Three-course brunch included ✅ Guaranteed seating for all guests Ticket Breakdown: -Three-Course Brunch: $47 -Entertainment: $13 -Donation to Henderson KY Pride: $15

🎟 First Seating ($75) Entry to the Second Seating of the Pride Kickoff Drag Brunch 🕛 Doors Open: 11:30PM | Show & First Course Served: 12 PM ✅ Three-course brunch included ✅ Guaranteed seating for all guests Ticket Breakdown: -Three-Course Brunch: $47 -Entertainment: $13 -Donation to Henderson KY Pride: $15

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