Pride Month Kickoff: Drag Brunch

🎟 First Seating ($75)
Entry to the Second Seating of the Pride Kickoff Drag Brunch
🕛 Doors Open: 11:30PM | Show & First Course Served: 12 PM
✅ Three-course brunch included
✅ Guaranteed seating for all guests
Ticket Breakdown:
-Three-Course Brunch: $47
-Entertainment: $13
-Donation to Henderson KY Pride: $15
🎟 First Seating ($75)
Entry to the Second Seating of the Pride Kickoff Drag Brunch
🕛 Doors Open: 11:30PM | Show & First Course Served: 12 PM
✅ Three-course brunch included
✅ Guaranteed seating for all guests
Ticket Breakdown:
-Three-Course Brunch: $47
-Entertainment: $13
-Donation to Henderson KY Pride: $15
🎟 Second Seating- 1:30pm
$75
🎟 Second Seating ($75)
Entry to the Second Seating of the Pride Kickoff Drag Brunch
🕛 Doors Open: 1:00 PM | Show & First Course Served: 1:30 PM
✅ Three-course brunch included
✅ Guaranteed seating for all guests
Ticket Breakdown:
-Three-Course Brunch: $47
-Entertainment: $13
-Donation to Henderson KY Pride: $15
🎟 Second Seating ($75)
Entry to the Second Seating of the Pride Kickoff Drag Brunch
🕛 Doors Open: 1:00 PM | Show & First Course Served: 1:30 PM
✅ Three-course brunch included
✅ Guaranteed seating for all guests
Ticket Breakdown:
-Three-Course Brunch: $47
-Entertainment: $13
-Donation to Henderson KY Pride: $15
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