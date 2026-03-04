Pride Month Kickoff: Drag Brunch 2026

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About this event
Join Henderson KY Pride for our Pride Kickoff Drag Brunch at Farmer and Frenchman. This unforgettable event brings together incredible drag performances, a beautifully prepared three-course brunch, and a joyful celebration of community as we open Pride season together.
✨ Hosted by: Leah Halston
✨ Featuring: Elle La'Ganda, Paris Starz, Sevyn Starz, Styria Starz, and Tana Boots
Second Seating: 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM
Please arrive on time to enjoy the full brunch service and show experience.
🍽 Three-Course Brunch with Table Service
1st Course: Mixed Green & Brie Salad
Brie cheese, toasted pecans,
strawberries, hot bacon vinaigrette.
2nd Course: Coffee Braised Pork Belly
Brown sugar biscuit, hashbrowns, and gochujang ketchup.
3rd Course: Orange Pound Cake
White chocolate mousse and raspberry sauce.
✨ Full Drag Show Experience
A vibrant lineup of talented performers, with professional sound production, and event security to ensure a fun and welcoming environment for all guests.
🌈 Support for Henderson KY Pride
A portion of every ticket helps support Henderson KY Pride’s work to educate, advocate, and uplift LGBTQIA+ people in our community throughout the year.
• Three-Course Brunch & Service — $56.50
• Entertainment, Sound & Security — $14.50
• Donation to Henderson KY Pride — $19
Total Ticket Price: $90
🥂 Alcoholic beverages, cocktails, and additional drinks will be available for purchase.
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