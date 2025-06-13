June 13, 2025 - An Evening with HRH Crown Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil

60 N Jefferson Rd

Whippany, NJ 07981, USA

Sponsor
$250
Logo/name on all media, event program, and website. Four (4) tickets to event. Sign at event.
Donor
$100
Contribute to the cost of the event and get 2 tickets.
Friend
$25
Entrance to event and light refreshments.
NO FEE
free
*This is a pay what you can event, but we request that you register in the NO FEE slot here so that we know how many people to expect. You can pay what you can at the door.
