Pride 2026 Supporters

Our highest level of support, offering unmatched visibility and impact.





Benefits include:

“Pride on the Riverfront presented by [Sponsor Name]”

Dedicated social media feature and/or merchandise

Logo prominently displayed on all print materials + home and sponsors webpages + Pride After Dark jumbo screens

Premium festival stage banner placement

Speaking opportunity at the Festival Commencement Ceremony

Complimentary festival vendor booth space and Jefferson Street parade entry. To claim this perk, add the Vendor Space and/or Parade Entry tickets to your cart and enter “$0” in the Pay‑What‑You‑Can field before checkout. This ensures we reserve your space and have accurate placement information for the festival and parade lineup.

Complimentary Pride After Dark VIP table

Your support funds: Festival production, staging, accessibility services, and long‑term sustainability.





Pride on the Riverfront is made possible through the generosity of community partners who believe in a safer, more joyful, and more inclusive future for Burlington’s 2SLGBTQ+ community. Every contribution is an investment in the safety, joy, and resilience of Southeast Iowa's queer community.





Recognition occurs leading up to and on the day of the event — so early sponsors enjoy the greatest visibility.