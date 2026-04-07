Pride 2026 Supporters

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Our highest level of support, offering unmatched visibility and impact.
Benefits include:
Your support funds: Festival production, staging, accessibility services, and long‑term sustainability.
Pride on the Riverfront is made possible through the generosity of community partners who believe in a safer, more joyful, and more inclusive future for Burlington’s 2SLGBTQ+ community. Every contribution is an investment in the safety, joy, and resilience of Southeast Iowa's queer community.
Recognition occurs leading up to and on the day of the event — so early sponsors enjoy the greatest visibility.
A leadership level for organizations committed to uplifting LGBTQ+ youth.
Benefits include:
Your support funds: Scholarships for Southeast Iowa LGBTQ+ youth.
Pride on the Riverfront is made possible through the generosity of community partners who believe in a safer, more joyful, and more inclusive future for Burlington’s 2SLGBTQ+ community. Every contribution is an investment in the safety, joy, and resilience of Southeast Iowa's queer community.
Recognition occurs leading up to and on the day of the event — so early sponsors enjoy the greatest visibility.
A high‑visibility tier supporting essential community care.
Benefits include:
Your support funds: Mutual aid such as meals, clothing, toiletries, transportation, and emergency assistance.
Pride on the Riverfront is made possible through the generosity of community partners who believe in a safer, more joyful, and more inclusive future for Burlington’s 2SLGBTQ+ community. Every contribution is an investment in the safety, joy, and resilience of Southeast Iowa's queer community.
Recognition occurs leading up to and on the day of the event — so early sponsors enjoy the greatest visibility.
A vital tier ensuring the safety and comfort of all attendees.
Benefits include:
Your support funds: Security personnel, safety equipment, and protective measures.
Pride on the Riverfront is made possible through the generosity of community partners who believe in a safer, more joyful, and more inclusive future for Burlington’s 2SLGBTQ+ community. Every contribution is an investment in the safety, joy, and resilience of Southeast Iowa's queer community.
Recognition occurs leading up to and on the day of the event — so early sponsors enjoy the greatest visibility.
A foundational tier supporting the behind‑the‑scenes work that keeps Pride running.
Benefits include:
Your support funds: Printing, promotion, merchandise production, and administrative needs.
Pride on the Riverfront is made possible through the generosity of community partners who believe in a safer, more joyful, and more inclusive future for Burlington’s 2SLGBTQ+ community. Every contribution is an investment in the safety, joy, and resilience of Southeast Iowa's queer community.
Recognition occurs leading up to and on the day of the event — so early sponsors enjoy the greatest visibility.
A welcoming entry point for individuals, families, and small businesses.
Benefits include:
Your support funds: Outreach materials, small‑scale supplies, and community visibility efforts.
Pride on the Riverfront is made possible through the generosity of community partners who believe in a safer, more joyful, and more inclusive future for Burlington’s 2SLGBTQ+ community. Every contribution is an investment in the safety, joy, and resilience of Southeast Iowa's queer community.
Recognition occurs leading up to and on the day of the event — so early sponsors enjoy the greatest visibility.
Show your support, share your work, and connect with attendees by becoming a Pride on the Riverfront vendor! Whether you’re a local maker, nonprofit, food vendor, artist, or small business, this is your chance to be part of Burlington’s most colorful celebration.
Secure your spot and celebrate Pride with us — spaces fill quickly!
Bring your joy, your creativity, and your community spirit to the Jefferson Street Pride Parade! March, roll, dance, or stroll your way through downtown Burlington as the crowd cheers you on.
Because visibility matters. Because joy is powerful. Because your presence helps create a safer, kinder, more vibrant Burlington for everyone.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!