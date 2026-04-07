BTown Pride, INC

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BTown Pride, INC

Pride 2026 Supporters

400 N Front St

Burlington, IA 52601, USA

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🌟 Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Our highest level of support, offering unmatched visibility and impact.


Benefits include:

  • “Pride on the Riverfront presented by [Sponsor Name]”
  • Dedicated social media feature and/or merchandise
  • Logo prominently displayed on all print materials + home and sponsors webpages + Pride After Dark jumbo screens
  • Premium festival stage banner placement
  • Speaking opportunity at the Festival Commencement Ceremony
  • Complimentary festival vendor booth space and Jefferson Street parade entry. To claim this perk, add the Vendor Space and/or Parade Entry tickets to your cart and enter “$0” in the Pay‑What‑You‑Can field before checkout. This ensures we reserve your space and have accurate placement information for the festival and parade lineup.
  • Complimentary Pride After Dark VIP table

Your support funds: Festival production, staging, accessibility services, and long‑term sustainability.


Pride on the Riverfront is made possible through the generosity of community partners who believe in a safer, more joyful, and more inclusive future for Burlington’s 2SLGBTQ+ community. Every contribution is an investment in the safety, joy, and resilience of Southeast Iowa's queer community.


Recognition occurs leading up to and on the day of the event — so early sponsors enjoy the greatest visibility.

🌈 Rainbow Sponsor
$1,000

A leadership level for organizations committed to uplifting LGBTQ+ youth.


Benefits include:

  • Weekly social media mentions
  • Logo on all print materials + home and sponsor webpages + Pride After Dark jumbo screens
  • Festival stage banner placement
  • Festival Commencement Ceremony recognition
  • A complimentary festival vendor booth space and Jefferson Street parade entry. To claim this perk, add the Vendor Space and/or Parade Entry tickets to your cart and enter “$0” in the Pay‑What‑You‑Can field before checkout. This ensures we reserve your space and have accurate placement information for the festival and parade lineup.
  • 10 complimentary Pride After Dark tickets

Your support funds: Scholarships for Southeast Iowa LGBTQ+ youth.


Pride on the Riverfront is made possible through the generosity of community partners who believe in a safer, more joyful, and more inclusive future for Burlington’s 2SLGBTQ+ community. Every contribution is an investment in the safety, joy, and resilience of Southeast Iowa's queer community.


Recognition occurs leading up to and on the day of the event — so early sponsors enjoy the greatest visibility.

💎 Platinum Sponsor
$500

A high‑visibility tier supporting essential community care.


Benefits include:

  • Bi‑weekly social media mentions
  • Logo on day‑of posters + home and sponsor webpages + Pride After Dark jumbo screens
  • Festival Commencement Ceremony recognition
  • A complimentary festival vendor booth space and Jefferson Street parade entry. To claim this perk, add the Vendor Space and/or Parade Entry tickets to your cart and enter “$0” in the Pay‑What‑You‑Can field before checkout. This ensures we reserve your space and have accurate placement information for the festival and parade lineup.
  • 5 complimentary Pride After Dark tickets

Your support funds: Mutual aid such as meals, clothing, toiletries, transportation, and emergency assistance.


Pride on the Riverfront is made possible through the generosity of community partners who believe in a safer, more joyful, and more inclusive future for Burlington’s 2SLGBTQ+ community. Every contribution is an investment in the safety, joy, and resilience of Southeast Iowa's queer community.


Recognition occurs leading up to and on the day of the event — so early sponsors enjoy the greatest visibility.

🥇 Gold Sponsor
$250

A vital tier ensuring the safety and comfort of all attendees.


Benefits include:

  • Monthly social media mentions
  • Logo on day‑of posters + sponsors webpage
  • Festival Commencement Ceremony recognition
  • A complimentary festival vendor booth space and Jefferson Street parade entry. To claim this perk, add the Vendor Space and/or Parade Entry tickets to your cart and enter “$0” in the Pay‑What‑You‑Can field before checkout. This ensures we reserve your space and have accurate placement information for the festival and parade lineup.
  • 2 complimentary Pride After Dark tickets

Your support funds: Security personnel, safety equipment, and protective measures.


Pride on the Riverfront is made possible through the generosity of community partners who believe in a safer, more joyful, and more inclusive future for Burlington’s 2SLGBTQ+ community. Every contribution is an investment in the safety, joy, and resilience of Southeast Iowa's queer community.


Recognition occurs leading up to and on the day of the event — so early sponsors enjoy the greatest visibility.

🥈 Silver Sponsor
$100

A foundational tier supporting the behind‑the‑scenes work that keeps Pride running.


Benefits include:

  • Two social media mentions
  • Logo on day‑of posters + sponsor webpage until next pride
  • Festival Commencement Ceremony recognition
  • A complimentary festival vendor booth space and Jefferson Street parade entry. To claim this perk, add the Vendor Space and/or Parade Entry tickets to your cart and enter “$0” in the Pay‑What‑You‑Can field before checkout. This ensures we reserve your space and have accurate placement information for the festival and parade lineup.

Your support funds: Printing, promotion, merchandise production, and administrative needs.


Pride on the Riverfront is made possible through the generosity of community partners who believe in a safer, more joyful, and more inclusive future for Burlington’s 2SLGBTQ+ community. Every contribution is an investment in the safety, joy, and resilience of Southeast Iowa's queer community.


Recognition occurs leading up to and on the day of the event — so early sponsors enjoy the greatest visibility.

💖 Pride Partner
$50

A welcoming entry point for individuals, families, and small businesses.


Benefits include:

  • One social media thank you
  • Name listed on sponsors webpage
  • A complimentary festival vendor booth space and Jefferson Street parade entry. To claim this perk, add the Vendor Space and/or Parade Entry tickets to your cart and enter “$0” in the Pay‑What‑You‑Can field before checkout. This ensures we reserve your spot and have accurate placement information for the festival and parade lineup.

Your support funds: Outreach materials, small‑scale supplies, and community visibility efforts.


Pride on the Riverfront is made possible through the generosity of community partners who believe in a safer, more joyful, and more inclusive future for Burlington’s 2SLGBTQ+ community. Every contribution is an investment in the safety, joy, and resilience of Southeast Iowa's queer community.


Recognition occurs leading up to and on the day of the event — so early sponsors enjoy the greatest visibility.

Vendor Space
$50

Show your support, share your work, and connect with attendees by becoming a Pride on the Riverfront vendor! Whether you’re a local maker, nonprofit, food vendor, artist, or small business, this is your chance to be part of Burlington’s most colorful celebration.

Important Details

  • One ticket = one 10×10' vendor space. Need more room? You can purchase up to 3 spaces.
  • Only 100 vendor spaces available — first come, first served
  • Vendors must provide their own tents, tables, and setup materials
  • Electricity availability is limited.
  • Early registration = better placement + more visibility
  • To access discount codes:
  • Sponsor
  • BIPOC/Trans:
  • Nonprofit:

Secure your spot and celebrate Pride with us — spaces fill quickly!

Parade Entry
Pay what you can

Bring your joy, your creativity, and your community spirit to the Jefferson Street Pride Parade! March, roll, dance, or stroll your way through downtown Burlington as the crowd cheers you on.

Important Details

  • Placement in the official Pride parade lineup for your vehicle, float, walking group, and pets (on an appropriate leash, please!)
  • To promote accessibility, we've made these tickets pay what you can. Suggested ticket price is $25.

Why Join the Parade?

Because visibility matters. Because joy is powerful. Because your presence helps create a safer, kinder, more vibrant Burlington for everyone.

  • Recognition as a participating supporter of Burlington’s 2SLGBTQ+ community
  • A chance to showcase your Pride, your message, or your organization
  • Unforgettable visibility and community connection
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