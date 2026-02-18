PRIDE Season 2026

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About this event
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For players looking to bring their best skills, run hard and be challenged by other like minded members. However, the competitive division is still community-first and is not a recreation of typical cis-male soccer leagues.
Players will enjoy 10 PRIDE season games! All players register as individual participants and are auto-drafted onto teams balanced by their skills and experience. All sales are final - no changes, edits, or refunds permitted.
For players looking to focus on their basic skills, their teamwork and getting slower paced touches on the ball. Experienced players are welcome but are asked to play in a manner that encourages teammate development rather than overpowering opponents.
Players will enjoy 10 PRIDE season games! All players register as individual participants and are auto-drafted onto teams balanced by their skills and experience. All sales are final - no changes, edits, or refunds permitted.
For players looking to bring their best skills, run hard and be challenged by other like minded members. However, the competitive division is still community-first and is not a recreation of typical cis-male soccer leagues.
Players will enjoy up to 5 PRIDE season games pre-selected at registration. Quantities are extremely limited and are expected to sell-out quickly. All players register as individual participants and are auto-drafted onto teams balanced by their skillsand experience. All sales are final - no changes, edits, or refunds permitted.
For players looking to focus on their basic skills, their teamwork and getting slower paced touches on the ball. Experienced players are welcome but are asked to play in a manner that encourages teammate development rather than overpowering opponents.
Players will enjoy up to 5 PRIDE season games pre-selected at registration. Quantities are extremely limited and are expected to sell-out quickly. All players register as individual participants and are auto-drafted onto teams balanced by their skillsand experience. All sales are final - no changes, edits, or refunds permitted.
This ticket is to purchase a specialized customization to the provided team jersey with a custom name and number printed on the back. Due to anticipated tariffs by our manufacturer prices have increased to reflect new costs. All sales are final - there are no changes, edits, or refunds permitted.
Once season tickets have sold out the Subs List will open and is only available on a first-come, first-serve basis; pre-payment is required. Enrollees are guaranteed placement in 1 game per week for the remainder of the season. Subs are not assigned to a team, instead they are issued a loaner jersey to borrow each week for the current team/division in need determined by the Program Manager only. Enrollment fee is calculated at $12 per game for each game remaining in the season. Requests for financial assistance will be considered but are not promised to be awarded. Once Subs List has sold out no additional tickets or accommodations will be made available for the season. Spare jersey sizes are limited so sizing preference is not guaranteed.
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