Pride on Ice -Skater Registration

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Select this ticket if you wish to participate in a solo. Music limited to 1 min 30 sec. ALL LEVELS
Select this ticket if you have a group number you wish to submit that is not being choreographed by UUFS. Music limited to 2 min
Select this if you wish to participate in the opening and finale numbers. You must also be available for practices and rehearsals prior to the show. See email for dates. ALL LEVELS
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