University of Utah Figure Skating

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University of Utah Figure Skating

About this event

Pride on Ice -Skater Registration

Guardsman Way

Salt Lake City, UT 84108, USA

Solo registration
$35

Select this ticket if you wish to participate in a solo. Music limited to 1 min 30 sec. ALL LEVELS

Group number registration
$40

Select this ticket if you have a group number you wish to submit that is not being choreographed by UUFS. Music limited to 2 min

Opening/finale registration
$15

Select this if you wish to participate in the opening and finale numbers. You must also be available for practices and rehearsals prior to the show. See email for dates. ALL LEVELS

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