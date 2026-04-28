About the memberships
Renews monthly
For $8/month, you could buy our interviewee a fabulous cup of tea so they can spill all the tea!
Renews monthly
For the price of $24/month, you could help feed our crew so they can energetically get these stories your way!
Renews monthly
Sliding Scale is like sliding into our DMs with your love. Pay what you can and we will work just as hard to get you your stories.
Valid until June 17, 2027
Looking for a good charitable project to toss some money to? The Pride Storytelling Project is a volunteer ran cohort of LGBTQIA2S+ individuals. By Dropping Money Like It's Hot, you could be buying us new equipment, helping us with rentals or travel expenses, buying us fruit to share with our guests and paying our audio engineers a stipend before they get grumpy! Thank you for supporting this wonderful storytelling project made for your, Olympia!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!