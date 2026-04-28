Looking for a good charitable project to toss some money to? The Pride Storytelling Project is a volunteer ran cohort of LGBTQIA2S+ individuals. By Dropping Money Like It's Hot, you could be buying us new equipment, helping us with rentals or travel expenses, buying us fruit to share with our guests and paying our audio engineers a stipend before they get grumpy! Thank you for supporting this wonderful storytelling project made for your, Olympia!