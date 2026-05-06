Normal Heights United Methodist Church

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Normal Heights United Methodist Church

About this shop

Order Shirts for Pride 2026

2026 Purple Pride Shirt (adult size) item
2026 Purple Pride Shirt (adult size)
$25

Order by June XX, shirts will be ready for pickup in the lobby on Sunday, July XX.

2026 Purple Pride Shirt (youth size) item
2026 Purple Pride Shirt (youth size)
$25

Order by June XX, shirts will be ready for pickup in the lobby on Sunday, July XX.

2026 Purple Pride Shirt (toddler size) item
2026 Purple Pride Shirt (toddler size)
$25

Order by June XX, shirts will be ready for pickup in the lobby on Sunday, July XX.

Green Pride Shirt item
Green Pride Shirt
$15

Shirts from prides past. Still fun and a good deal!

Pink Pride Shirt item
Pink Pride Shirt
$15

Shirts from prides past. Still fun and a good deal!

Navy Pride Shirt item
Navy Pride Shirt
$15

Shirts from prides past. Still fun and a good deal!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!