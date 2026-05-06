Order Shirts for Pride 2026

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Order by June XX, shirts will be ready for pickup in the lobby on Sunday, July XX.
Order by June XX, shirts will be ready for pickup in the lobby on Sunday, July XX.
Order by June XX, shirts will be ready for pickup in the lobby on Sunday, July XX.
Shirts from prides past. Still fun and a good deal!
Shirts from prides past. Still fun and a good deal!
Shirts from prides past. Still fun and a good deal!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!