Pride Through Art - a silent auction benefiting Saugatuck-Douglas CommUNITY PRIDE

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Starting bid
An August Day Up River evokes the richness of late summer—full, vibrant, and alive with possibility. The river becomes a symbol of movement, freedom, and connection, resonating with the spirit of Pride.
This painting celebrates presence, joy, and the beauty of shared spaces.
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Size: 35.25" x 25" (framed)
Frame: Inner Blue / Outer Early American
**Painting is offered with a reserve price of $2500. The Donor is not obligated to complete the sale if bidding does not meet or exceed this amount**
Starting bid
September on the River captures a moment of transition—where warmth lingers and change begins. The interplay of light and water reflects both calm and movement, echoing the evolving journeys within our community.
This piece invites viewers to pause, reflect, and connect—making it a meaningful addition to any space.
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Size: 34" x 28" (unframed)
Frame: Inner Blue / Outer Early American
**Painting is offered with a reserve price of $2500. The Donor is not obligated to complete the sale if bidding does not meet or exceed this amount**
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