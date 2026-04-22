Pride Through Art - a silent auction benefiting Saugatuck-Douglas CommUNITY PRIDE

An August Day Up River evokes the richness of late summer—full, vibrant, and alive with possibility. The river becomes a symbol of movement, freedom, and connection, resonating with the spirit of Pride.

This painting celebrates presence, joy, and the beauty of shared spaces.





Medium: Oil on Canvas

Size: 35.25" x 25" (framed)

Frame: Inner Blue / Outer Early American





**Painting is offered with a reserve price of $2500. The Donor is not obligated to complete the sale if bidding does not meet or exceed this amount**