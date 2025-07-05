Pride x Bee the Change Foundation Art Basket Raffle
🎫 Single Ticket
$1
Thank you for supporting our youth art programs. Your single entry could win a $100 art basket—and every dollar helps spark creativity in our community.
🎫 Creative Bundle (12 Tickets)
$10
This includes 12 tickets
You just unlocked 2 bonus tickets!
Your $10 donation gives you 12 chances to win and helps provide art supplies and inspiration to young artists this fall. Thank you for giving creativity a voice!
🎫 Artistic Impact Pack (25 Tickets)
$20
This includes 25 tickets
WOW—you’re doubling the love!
Your generous $20 donation gives you 25 chances to win and directly supports Bee the Change Foundation’s mission to bring free, creative programming to local youth. You're making a real difference!
Add a donation for Bee the Change Foundation
$
