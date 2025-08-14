Hosted by
Dalton
General Admission – On Sale Now!
Snag your spot at Berkshire Pride’s Prideoween: Music Icons Edition admission to the spookiest (and most fabulous) party of the year—complete with a high-energy drag show with local drag performers Bella Santarella, Poppy DaBubbly, Vuronika Baked and Jackie Leggs, dancing with DJ BFG, and all the Prideoween magic you know and love.
Quantities are limited, so grab yours now!
Buy 1, Give 1 Ticket – Spread the Pride!
When you purchase a Buy 1, Give 1 ticket, you’re not just securing your own spot at Prideoween—you’re also covering the cost for someone in our community who might not otherwise be able to attend. It’s a simple way to help keep our events welcoming, accessible, and inclusive for everyone.
Thanks to our Buy 1, Give 1 Supporters –
we have a limited number of tickets available by request.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!