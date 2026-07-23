Prime Time Punchlines - Five Comics! One Crazy Night Host Philly Dave

Includes entry, choice of shareable Quesadilla, Nachos, or 6 Street Tacos with shredded chicken or pork, and two simple cocktails of choice (Cuba Libre - Rum, cola, and lime, House Margarita - Tequila, triple sec, lime mix, served on the rocks, or our signature Havana Sunset - Rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, and grenadine).