A comedy night poster features five performers and a host in the foreground against a dark background with neon lights and tropical imagery.
Curtain Call Collective

Hosted by

Curtain Call Collective

About this event

Prime Time Punchlines - Five Comics! One Crazy Night Host Philly Dave

120 E 6th St

Medford, OR 97501, USA

General Admission
Pay what you can
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
General Admission Plus
$10

Includes entry and 1 free simple cocktail of choice (Cuba Libre - Rum, cola, and lime, House Margarita - Tequila, triple sec, lime mix, served on the rocks; or our signature Havana Sunset -
Rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, and grenadine).

Food & Fun for One
$15

Includes entry, choice of Quesadilla, Nachos, or 3 Street Tacos with shredded chicken or pork, one simple cocktail of choice (Cuba Libre - Rum, cola, and lime, House Margarita - Tequila, triple sec, lime mix, served on the rocks, or our signature Havana Sunset - Rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, and grenadine).

Food & Fun for Two
$39

Includes entry, choice of shareable Quesadilla, Nachos, or 6 Street Tacos with shredded chicken or pork, and two simple cocktails of choice (Cuba Libre - Rum, cola, and lime, House Margarita - Tequila, triple sec, lime mix, served on the rocks, or our signature Havana Sunset - Rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, and grenadine).

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