Prime Time Sports Academy's Silent Auction

Enjoy the smooth elegance of Tomintoul 16-Year, known as “The Gentle Dram.” This Speyside single malt Scotch is aged for 16 years and offers a beautifully balanced profile with notes of honey, vanilla, soft oak, orchard fruit, and a clean, mellow finish.





A refined whisky perfect for collectors, Scotch enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates a classic, easy-drinking single malt.



