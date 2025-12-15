Prime Time Sports Academy's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Enjoy the smooth elegance of Tomintoul 16-Year, known as “The Gentle Dram.” This Speyside single malt Scotch is aged for 16 years and offers a beautifully balanced profile with notes of honey, vanilla, soft oak, orchard fruit, and a clean, mellow finish.
A refined whisky perfect for collectors, Scotch enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates a classic, easy-drinking single malt.
Discover the elegance of Glencadam 15-Year, a Highland single malt Scotch aged for 15 years and known for its rich, refined character. This whisky delivers smooth layers of baked apple, vanilla, honey, gentle spice, and soft oak with a long, warming finish.
Unchill-filtered and with no added color, Glencadam 15 is a favorite among Scotch enthusiasts who appreciate traditional craftsmanship and authenticity.
Crafted to pair perfectly with a fine cigar, Tomintoul Cigar Malt is a Speyside single malt matured in Oloroso sherry casks, delivering a rich, full-bodied character. Expect deep notes of dried fruit, dark chocolate, spice, toasted oak, and a smooth, lingering finish.
An excellent choice for whisky lovers who enjoy bold flavor profiles or as a standout addition to a premium Scotch collection.
A truly exceptional Scotch, Tomintoul 25-Year is a rare, ultra-premium Speyside single malt aged for a quarter century and presented in an elegant display case. Known as “The Gentle Dram,” this whisky delivers remarkable depth and refinement with notes of honeyed oak, dried fruit, vanilla, soft spice, and a long, silky finish.
A collector-level bottle ideal for serious whisky enthusiasts, milestone celebrations, or as the crown jewel of any high-end spirits collection.
An exceptional, long-aged Scotch, Glencadam 21-Year is a Highland single malt matured for over two decades, delivering remarkable balance and elegance. Expect refined notes of baked apple, vanilla, honey, citrus peel, gentle spice, and polished oak with a long, silky finish.
Unchill-filtered with no added color, this is a highly sought-after whisky for collectors and serious Scotch enthusiasts alike.
Handcrafted in Kentucky, Boondocks Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a smooth, well-balanced bourbon bottled at 86 proof. It features classic bourbon notes of caramel, vanilla, toasted oak, and warm spice, making it an easy sipper neat or on the rocks.
A great choice for bourbon lovers or as a versatile addition to any home bar.
A rare and beautifully finished Scotch, Tomintoul 18-Year is a Speyside single malt aged for 18 years and finished in Kedem port casks. This USA-exclusive limited release is one of only 6,486 bottles produced.
Expect rich notes of dried berries, dark chocolate, honeyed malt, soft spice, and gentle oak, rounded out by a smooth, elegant finish. Known as “The Gentle Dram,” this expression adds depth and complexity while remaining exceptionally refined.
Perfect for collectors, Scotch connoisseurs, or anyone seeking a standout, hard-to-find bottle.
