Primrose Farm Field Trip

Farmyard Friends

Take a trip out to the country to meet the animal residents of Primrose Farm. This field trip features chickens, sheep, goats, horses, and cows. Students will learn how farmers care for these animals and what products we get from them. The visit finishes with a **tractor-drawn wagon ride**.

(90-minute program)

LIMIT 25 STUDENTS





*If the parent is just on the property and is not walking around, entering the buildings and animal areas, etc. with the group, then there is no charge. If the parents are traveling with the group, then they are considered participants and will need to pay the program fee.