The Fight Farber Foundation

Hosted by

The Fight Farber Foundation

About this event

Primrose School of Stone Oak presents: Holi for Zayd

689 Knights Cross Dr

San Antonio, TX 78258, USA

General Admission
$20

Your General Admission ticket grants entry to our Holi fundraising celebration hosted by Primrose School of Stone Oak in support of The Fight Farber Foundation.


Each ticket includes 2 packs of color, snacks & drinks, and all games for children!


**Children under 2 do not need their own tickets

Water Blaster
$5

Get ready to splash into the fun. Water blasters are perfect for adding extra color, laughter, and joy to the day. Grab one and join the fun!

Two extra color bags
$5

Love the color and want more? Get two additional bags of color and have even more fun!

Add a donation for The Fight Farber Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!