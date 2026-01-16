Primrose School of Stone Oak presents: Holi for Zayd

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About this event
Your General Admission ticket grants entry to our Holi fundraising celebration hosted by Primrose School of Stone Oak in support of The Fight Farber Foundation.
Each ticket includes 2 packs of color, snacks & drinks, and all games for children!
**Children under 2 do not need their own tickets
Get ready to splash into the fun. Water blasters are perfect for adding extra color, laughter, and joy to the day. Grab one and join the fun!
Love the color and want more? Get two additional bags of color and have even more fun!
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