Prince & Princess Tea

Bring the whole royal court! This package includes admission for up to 4 guests (children and/or adults) to enjoy a magical afternoon together featuring:

Entry to the Kids Tea event

Tea service with lunch and desserts

Face painting

Photos with fairytale characters

Tour of the Heritage Park Petting Farm

Chance to win Prizes and magical surprises throughout the event

Perfect for families looking to enjoy the full enchanted experience together while receiving a special bundled rate.