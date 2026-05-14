Taylor Conservatory Foundation

Hosted by

Taylor Conservatory Foundation

About this event

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Prince & Princess Tea

22314 Northline Rd

Taylor, MI 48180, USA

General Admission
$80

General Admission Package – $80
Includes admission for 1 child and 1 adult to enjoy a magical afternoon at the Prince & Princess Kids Tea featuring:

  • Entry to the Kids Tea event
  • Tea service with lunch and desserts
  • Face painting
  • Photos with fairytale characters
  • Tour of the Heritage Park Petting Farm
  • Chance to win Prizes and magical surprises throughout the event

Join us for an enchanting day filled with royal fun, sweet treats, and unforgettable memories at the Taylor Conservatory & Botanical Gardens!

Additional Guest
$40

Additional Guest – $40
Add an extra child or adult to your royal party! This ticket includes:

  • Entry to the Kids Tea event
  • Tea service with lunch and desserts
  • Face painting
  • Photos with fairytale characters
  • Tour of the Heritage Park Petting Farm
  • Chance to win Prizes and magical surprises throughout the event

Perfect for grandparents, siblings, or additional family members who want to join in on the fun.

Royal Family Package
$150

Bring the whole royal court! This package includes admission for up to 4 guests (children and/or adults) to enjoy a magical afternoon together featuring:

  • Entry to the Kids Tea event
  • Tea service with lunch and desserts
  • Face painting
  • Photos with fairytale characters
  • Tour of the Heritage Park Petting Farm
  • Chance to win Prizes and magical surprises throughout the event

Perfect for families looking to enjoy the full enchanted experience together while receiving a special bundled rate.

Fairytale Sponsorship
$250

Support a magical community event while showcasing your business to local families and attendees.

Includes:

  • 6 event tickets
  • Logo featured on pre-event marketing materials
  • Recognition on-site at the event
  • Recognition across social media promotions
  • Logo featured on the Taylor Conservatory website

A wonderful way to support the event and connect your brand with family-focused community experiences.

Royal Sponsorship
$500

Become a premier supporter of the Prince & Princess Kids Tea and help create magical memories for local families while receiving top-tier event recognition.

Includes:

  • 10 event tickets
  • Logo featured on pre-event marketing materials
  • Recognition on-site at the event
  • Recognition across social media promotions
  • Logo featured on the Taylor Conservatory website
  • Exclusive logo placement on the take-home gift provided to attendees

A perfect opportunity for businesses to align their brand with a beloved family event while enjoying exclusive visibility.

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