Prince & Princess Tea

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About this event
General Admission Package – $80
Includes admission for 1 child and 1 adult to enjoy a magical afternoon at the Prince & Princess Kids Tea featuring:
Join us for an enchanting day filled with royal fun, sweet treats, and unforgettable memories at the Taylor Conservatory & Botanical Gardens!
Additional Guest – $40
Add an extra child or adult to your royal party! This ticket includes:
Perfect for grandparents, siblings, or additional family members who want to join in on the fun.
Bring the whole royal court! This package includes admission for up to 4 guests (children and/or adults) to enjoy a magical afternoon together featuring:
Perfect for families looking to enjoy the full enchanted experience together while receiving a special bundled rate.
Support a magical community event while showcasing your business to local families and attendees.
Includes:
A wonderful way to support the event and connect your brand with family-focused community experiences.
Become a premier supporter of the Prince & Princess Kids Tea and help create magical memories for local families while receiving top-tier event recognition.
Includes:
A perfect opportunity for businesses to align their brand with a beloved family event while enjoying exclusive visibility.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!