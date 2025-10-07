Prince Art by Peyton Scott Russell

Artist: Peyton Scott Russell (aka Daskarone)

1993, 71" x 42", Screen Print, 6/7 (edition of 7)





A piece of pop culture history, this print 6 of 7 is a time capsule from a pivotal moment in Minneapolis music and art history. Inspired by Rober Whitman's iconic 1977 photograph, this piece captures the energy of an era and the influence of Prince's enigmatic world. Originally created for a debut exhibition at Prince's Glam Slam Nightclub, the piece was pulled from the walls the night Prince visited, making its story as compelling as its imagery. Two prints from the series are known to exist. Edition #7 recently sold for $6,123.00.





Sale Price: $5000.00, with proceeds benefiting the Minneapolis Sound Museum.