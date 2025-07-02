Prince Georges Council No 2809 - Knights Of Columbus's Memberships

Offered by
Valid for one year
This is for members 26 years old or younger. This covers your annual dues to the Council and the Culture of Life Assessment.
Valid for one year
This is for members 25 years old or younger. This covers your annual dues to the Council and the Culture of Life Assessment.
Valid for one year
This is for members who are designated as Honorary Members. This covers your annual dues to the Council and the Culture of Life Assessment.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!