Prince Hall Chapter No 5 Oes Pha

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Prince Hall Chapter No 5 Oes Pha

About this event

Prince Hall Chapter No. 5 Appreciation and Recognition Program

1251 Saratoga Ave NE

Washington, DC 20018, USA

General Admission
$50

General Admission: Enjoy open seating at any available table

VIP Table ($300 per table a table sets for 6 people)
$300
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Souvenir Booklet Ad - Full Page
$150

Please email ads to [email protected] in portrait print-ready (PDF) format. For more information on your ads, please call Past Matron Catrice Vandross 703-728-5771

Souvenir Booklet Ad - Half Page
$100

Please email ads to [email protected] in portrait print-ready (PDF) format. For more information on your ads, please call Past Matron Catrice Vandross 703-728-5771

Souvenir Booklet Ad - Quarter Page
$50

Please email ads to [email protected] in portrait print-ready (PDF) format. For more information on your ads, please call Past Matron Catrice Vandross 703-728-5771

Souvenir Booklet Ad - Inside Front/Back
$250

Please email ads to [email protected] in portrait print-ready (PDF) format. For more information on your ads, please call Past Matron Catrice Vandross 703-728-5771

Souvenir Booklet Ad - Back Outside Cover
$500

Please email ads to [email protected] in portrait print-ready (PDF) format. For more information on your ads, please call Past Matron Catrice Vandross 703-728-5771

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