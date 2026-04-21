Prince Hall Chapter No. 5 Appreciation and Recognition Program

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General Admission: Enjoy open seating at any available table
Please email ads to [email protected] in portrait print-ready (PDF) format. For more information on your ads, please call Past Matron Catrice Vandross 703-728-5771
Please email ads to [email protected] in portrait print-ready (PDF) format. For more information on your ads, please call Past Matron Catrice Vandross 703-728-5771
Please email ads to [email protected] in portrait print-ready (PDF) format. For more information on your ads, please call Past Matron Catrice Vandross 703-728-5771
Please email ads to [email protected] in portrait print-ready (PDF) format. For more information on your ads, please call Past Matron Catrice Vandross 703-728-5771
Please email ads to [email protected] in portrait print-ready (PDF) format. For more information on your ads, please call Past Matron Catrice Vandross 703-728-5771
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