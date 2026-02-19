Prince Hall Masonic Charity Foundation of New Jersey , Inc.

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Prince Hall Masonic Charity Foundation of New Jersey , Inc.

About this event

Prince Hall Masonic Charity Foundation of New Jersey Annual Charity Golf Tournament

114 Pennington - Hopewell Rd

Hopewell, NJ 08525, USA

INDIVIDUAL GOLFER
$175

Golf Package Includes:

  • Green Fees
  • Golf Carts
  • Gift Bags for each Player
  • Food & Refreshments at the turn
    Award Dinner (at Club House following Classic)

 Contests For:

  • Closest to the Pin
  • Longest Drive (at designated holes)
  • Low Gross


if you do not want to donate t Zeffy, Please select other in the dropdown and enter "0". Proceed with your transaction

GOLF FOURSOME
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Golf Package Includes:
  • Green Fees
  • Golf Carts
  • Gift Bags for each Player
  • Food & Refreshments at the turn
    Award Dinner (at Club House following Classic)

 Contests For:

  • Closest to the Pin
  • Longest Drive (at designated holes)
  • Low Gross

If you do not want to donate to Zeffy, Please select other in the dropdown and enter "0". Proceed with your transaction.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Package includes

  • Four (4) Golf Tickets
  • Tee Signage at all Holes
  • Sponsor Logo on Charity Foundation website with hyperlink
  • Ceremony Recognition and Plaque

Send all signage information to [email protected]


If you do not want to donate to Zeffy, please select other in the dropdown and enter "0". Proceed with your transaction.

Gold Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Package includes

  • Four (4) Golf Tickets
  • Hole Signage
  • Ceremony Recognition and Plaque

Send all signage information to [email protected]


If you do not want to donate to Zeffy, please select other in the dropdown and enter "0". Proceed with your transaction.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Package includes

  • Two (2) Golf Tickets
  • Hole Signage
  • Ceremony Recognition and Plaque

Send all signage information to [email protected]


If you do not want to donate to Zeffy, please select other in the dropdown and enter "0". Proceed with your transaction.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Package includes

  • Two (2) Golf Tickets
  • Turm Signage
  • Ceremony Recognition

Send all signage to [email protected]


If you do not want to donate to Zeffy, please select other in the dropdown and enter "0". Proceed with your transaction.

Friend of the Event Sponsor
$500

Package includes

  • One (1) Golf Ticket
  • Ceremony Recognition

Send all signage information to [email protected]


If you do not want to donate to Zeffy, please select other in the dropdown and enter "0". Proceed with your transaction.

Tee Signage Sponsor
$100

Tee Sign Company Name or individual


Send all signage information to [email protected]


If you do not want to donate to Zeffy, Please select other in the dropdown and enter "0". Proceed with your transaction.

Non-Golfer
$75

Includes

  • Breakfast, food and refreshment at the Turn and awards dinner at the Club House

If you do not want to donate to Zeffy, Please select other in the dropdown and enter "0". Proceed with your transaction.

Add a donation for Prince Hall Masonic Charity Foundation of New Jersey , Inc.

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