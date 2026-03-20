Prince William County Chapter, Jack and Jill of America, Inc.'s Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until July 30
All mother members must pay $1065 in full toward her annual dues (National per Capita, Regional per Capita and chapter fees) by July 15th, without a penalty, of the upcoming program year.
NOTE. If you have a teen who will be 13 years of age by June 30, 2027 you must pay an additional $25 per child.
Valid until July 30
All associate members must pay in full her respective annual dues (National per Capita, Regional per Capita and chapter fees) by July 15th. Please see the price breakdown below:
Life Member (LM) - $20
Non- Life Member (LM) - $225
Applying for Life Member (LM):
10-yr LM - $495
15-yr LM - $395
20-yr LM - $295
Valid until September 29
All mother members who have a child(ren) in high school (Grades 9-12) must pay $270 in full, per child. The teen annual dues must be paid by September 15th of the upcoming program year.
Valid until June 2, 2027
All mother members who have a child(ren) participating in chapter's Gavel Club must pay in full $80, per child, the annual gavel dues by December 30th of the upcoming program year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!