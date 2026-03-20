Prince William County Chapter, Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Offered by

Prince William County Chapter, Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

About the memberships

Prince William County Chapter, Jack and Jill of America, Inc.'s Memberships

Mother Members Annual Dues
Pay what you can

Valid until July 30

All mother members must pay $1065 in full toward her annual dues (National per Capita, Regional per Capita and chapter fees) by July 15th, without a penalty, of the upcoming program year.


NOTE. If you have a teen who will be 13 years of age by June 30, 2027 you must pay an additional $25 per child.

Associates Annual
Pay what you can

Valid until July 30

All associate members must pay in full her respective annual dues (National per Capita, Regional per Capita and chapter fees) by July 15th. Please see the price breakdown below:


Life Member (LM) - $20

Non- Life Member (LM) - $225

Applying for Life Member (LM):

10-yr LM - $495

15-yr LM - $395

20-yr LM - $295

Teen Annual Dues
Pay what you can

Valid until September 29

All mother members who have a child(ren) in high school (Grades 9-12) must pay $270 in full, per child. The teen annual dues must be paid by September 15th of the upcoming program year.

Gavel Club
Pay what you can

Valid until June 2, 2027

All mother members who have a child(ren) participating in chapter's Gavel Club must pay in full $80, per child, the annual gavel dues by December 30th of the upcoming program year.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!