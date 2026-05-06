Princess and the Port Shop

Portside Manny is the official comfort mascot of Princess and the Port — created to bring comfort, encouragement, and a little extra light to children and families navigating medical journeys.





With his soft teal plush, friendly smile, and signature captain hat, Manny was designed to feel like a safe companion during both everyday adventures and difficult moments. Inspired by the heart of the harbor, Manny represents hope, resilience, and being guided by the light through life’s storms.





✨ Limited First Release

✨ Soft premium plush material

✨ Designed with love and purpose

✨ A portion of proceeds supports children and families through our mission





Please note: this is our very first production release of Manny. Minor enhancements and refinements may be made to the final design before full production, while keeping the overall character, quality, and heart of Manny the same. 💙⚓️



