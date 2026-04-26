Princess for a Day!

All Royal Training experiences include the exact same activities, programming, and princess training—each Royal Training is simply offered at different times to best fit your family’s schedule.





We offer multiple time options to ensure a smooth, relaxed, and magical princess experience for every participant, helping us avoid long lines and overcrowding so each guest can enjoy a peaceful and memorable princess day.





If you need to change your selected Royal Training time, please contact us and we will be happy to assist you in moving to a different time slot. There is no rush or pressure—our goal is to make scheduling flexible and stress-free for all families!