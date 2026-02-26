Princess Rayna’s Birthday Pop Up Shop

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Rayna Explains It All, Her Way!: BOOK II
When something unexpected changes her life forever, Princess Rayna doesn’t let it dim her light—instead, she learns, grows, and explains it all in a way only she can. In this heartfelt and informative sequel, Rayna opens up about her journey with Type 1 Diabetes, teaching children and adults alike what it means to live bravely with a health condition while still chasing your dreams. Educational, empowering, and full of magic—this is Rayna’s story, her way.
Rayna Explains It All, Her Way!: ACTIVITY BOOK
Get ready for a fun-filled journey with Princess Rayna in this interactive activity book! Packed with coloring pages, puzzles, games, and creative exercises, this book is designed to keep young minds engaged while reinforcing the empowering messages of Rayna Explains It All. Perfect for children of all ages, it’s a great way for kids to explore Rayna’s world of self-confidence, diabetes awareness, and resilience. Whether at home, in the classroom, or on the go, this activity book brings Rayna’s story to life in an exciting, hands-on way. Let your creativity soar as you color, learn, and grow with Princess Rayna!
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