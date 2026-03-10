Princess Scavenger Hunt 2026

Join (Rain or Shine) us for a fun fairytale adventure through downtown Amherst!





Participation is $15 per person and covers the fantastical adventures and the surprise activity with lunch included at the end of your journey.





We will meet at Amherst Town Hall at 11am.





Special guest appearances from well loved princesses will help guide you on your way





This does take place ALL OVER historical downtown Amherst so there will be a lot of walking and moving!