Sandstone Assembly - International Order of the Rainbow for Girls

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Sandstone Assembly - International Order of the Rainbow for Girls

About this event

Princess Scavenger Hunt 2026

Downtown Amherst

OH

General Admission
$15

Join (Rain or Shine) us for a fun fairytale adventure through downtown Amherst! 


Participation is $15 per person and covers the fantastical adventures and the surprise activity with lunch included at the end of your journey. 


We will meet at Amherst Town Hall at 11am.


Special guest appearances from well loved princesses will help guide you on your way


This does take place ALL OVER historical downtown Amherst so there will be a lot of walking and moving!

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