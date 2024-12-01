Southeast Hydrogen Energy Alliance

Offered by

Southeast Hydrogen Energy Alliance

About the memberships

Principle Membership

Principle Membership
$15,000

Valid for one year

Become a Principal Member and amplify your commitment to hydrogen sustainability. Enjoy enhanced visibility, exclusive events, and priority access to resources. Your support helps shape the industry’s future and positions your company as a driving force in SHEA’s transformative initiatives.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!