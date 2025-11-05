Prior Lake Boys Hockey 2025-2026

Hosted by
About this event
Names will be added to these.
All players must select these. Varsity and Swing Line will be in the new updated style. JV will be in the existing style with the new style mixed in
Varsity and Swing Line must select these. They will have home and away gloves this season
Masks are not included
These are optional to buy. We will issue them to all Varsity and Swing line players and they can purchase and keep them if they choose. They will wear Navy at Home and Gold on the road. Masks are not included so you will need to buy a second mask so they are not swapping them out
This will include 10 tickets you can sell or give away to family and friends
These are made by LABC and available to purchase. We will only be able to order once so use this as your way to order it for a mid season delivery
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!