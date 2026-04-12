2026 Prior Lake Boys Lacrosse's Silent Auction (Please click on more details for info and instructions)

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About this event
Starting bid
Includes: Be a COACH for a DAY!
May 7th - 530 game.
Get a Laker Lax T-shirt
445pm - Participate in pre-game meeting
5pm - Warm Ups
5:30pm - Stand with Coaches on the sideline during the game
Donated by: Coach Kepner
Estimated Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Includes: MN Charcuterie Board, Beautiful Boards book, snacks, salami, cheese, spreads, olives, jalepenos, olives, wine, wine glasses, app knives and forks, bowls
Donated by: Lake Family
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Includes: Prep tub, grilling gloves, resting blanket, meat claws, spices, sauces, kabob sticks, french fry cutter, meat thermometer, sauce pot
Donated by: Hadenfeldt and Stephens Families
Estimated Value:$200
Starting bid
Includes: 2 Oral-B Vitality Electric Toothbrushes;1 Oral-B Water Flosser Advanced; Opalescence Go At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit (10 pack); 2 bottles of TheraBreath Oral Rinse; Cocolab Dental Floss (4-pack); 2 large-size Crest Toothpaste tubes; Assorted toothbrushes; Floss sticks; Travel-size toothpastes
Donated by: Dr. Colin McCarty, Dentistry on 77th (Edina, MN)
Estimated Value: Over $375
Starting bid
Includes: 7 Second Leave in conditioner, Blonda oil, Blonda shampoo, G0247 Texture paste, texture and volume powder, hydrate shampoo, hydrate conditioner, perfect day dry shampoo, dry texture spray, hair brush, bronzing lotion, Laker hat
Donated by: Tracey Flinck
Estimated Value: $460
Starting bid
Includes: Bourbon whiskey, ingredients for Old Fashion, whiskey glasses, napkins, cocktail accessories
Donated by: Slowinske Family
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Includes: water balloons, insect catcher, stepping stones, bubbles, rock painting kit, bunch o balloons, paracute toy,
3 nautical bowls coupons
Donated by: Wong Family; coupons from Nautical bowls
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Includes: towels, candle, all purpose cleaner, soap, dish clothes, sponge, dish brush
Donated by: Marco Family
Estimated Value: $45
Starting bid
Includes: Soup crocks, recipe and ingredients for carnation chicken and rice soup mix, hot pads, cajun gumbo mix, EVOO, fennel seed, wooden spoon
Donated by: Ostrowski Family
Estimated Value: $65
Starting bid
Includes: Coffee cup, biscotti, wafer rolls, syrups, teas, honey, frother wand
Donated by: Ostrowski Family
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Includes: coasters, napkins, serving tong set, olives, cherries, stir sticks, wine charms, cinnamon sticks, dehydrated fruit, bitters, tajin
Donated by: Olsen Family
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Includes: $200 GC, JTs Marine, hat, coozies (one
stop shop for winterizing, storage, dock and lift services, and routine maintenance. We will also continue to sell Beach King lifts and docks)
Donated by: JTs Marine
Estimated Value: $220
Starting bid
Includes: Tequila, margarita mix, cocktail shaker, glasses, appetizer plates
Donated by: Christianson Family
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Includes: 5 bottles of wine; bourbon whiskey, wine glasses, low ball glasses and ice molds
Donated by: PL Boys HS Lax Families
Estimated Value:$180
Starting bid
Includes: Two $25 Gift cards for Carbone’s; Homemade Carbles Board and marbles, penny drop, Left Right Center, Shut the box, Farkle, Don't go boom, Slapzi, cribbage board, cards, poker chips, dumpster dice, Game of phones
Donated by: PL Boys HS Lax Families; GC donated by Carbone’s
Estimated Value:$250
Starting bid
Includes: Beach chair, Aloha beach bag, two towels, 4 guest passes for Shakopee community center, Sand Venture-punch card-10 visits, On the beach cocktail mix, vodka, after sun lotion, lip balm, hammock, two nautical bowls coupons
Donated by: PL Boys HS Lax Families; Shakoee Community Center/Sandventure; coupons from Nautical Bowls
Estimated Value:$225
Starting bid
Includes: Blanket, slippers, bag, body wash, lotion, candles, bath salts, face roller, body sprays, lavendar mask, bath sponge, face and eye masks, epson salt soak
Donated by: PL Boys HS Lax Families
Estimated Value:$125
Starting bid
Includes: TCO Hot / Cold Pack; (1) TCO-Vikings Mini Foam Football; (1) TCO Dri-Fit Nike Hat; (2) TH Pen; (1) TH Hard Cover Notebook 7.75" x 10"; (1) TH Slate Coaster; (1) TCO-TH Tall Coffee Mug; (1) TCO-TH Duffel Bag; (1) $50 Gift Card; (1) Gift Certificate for Training HAUS services
Donated by: Twin Cities Orthopedics
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Includes: 1 PL stadium seat, Medium women's fleece
Donated by: Paid for by PL Lax Families with discount from Paar Sports; fleece donated by Hazel Tees
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Includes: 1 PL stadium seat, large mens flannel
Donated by: Paid for by PL Lax Families with discount from Paar Sports; Flannel donated by Hazel Tees
Estimated Value: $150
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