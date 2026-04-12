Hosted by

Prior Lake Boys Lacrosse

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Prior Lake Boys Lacrosse's Silent Auction (Please click on more details for info and instructions)

COACH for a day! item
COACH for a day!
$30

Starting bid

Includes: Be a COACH for a DAY!
May 7th - 530 game.
Get a Laker Lax T-shirt
445pm - Participate in pre-game meeting
5pm - Warm Ups
5:30pm - Stand with Coaches on the sideline during the game

Donated by: Coach Kepner

Estimated Value: Priceless!

Charcuterie Board Basket item
Charcuterie Board Basket item
Charcuterie Board Basket
$40

Starting bid

Includes: MN Charcuterie Board, Beautiful Boards book, snacks, salami, cheese, spreads, olives, jalepenos, olives, wine, wine glasses, app knives and forks, bowls


Donated by: Lake Family


Estimated Value: $250



BBQ Basket item
BBQ Basket
$40

Starting bid

Includes: Prep tub, grilling gloves, resting blanket, meat claws, spices, sauces, kabob sticks, french fry cutter, meat thermometer, sauce pot


Donated by: Hadenfeldt and Stephens Families


Estimated Value:$200

Dental Basket item
Dental Basket
$50

Starting bid

Includes: ﻿2 Oral-B Vitality Electric Toothbrushes;1 Oral-B Water Flosser Advanced; ﻿﻿Opalescence Go At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit (10 pack); ﻿﻿2 bottles of TheraBreath Oral Rinse; ﻿﻿Cocolab Dental Floss (4-pack); ﻿2 large-size Crest Toothpaste tubes; ﻿﻿Assorted toothbrushes; ﻿﻿Floss sticks; ﻿﻿Travel-size toothpastes


Donated by: Dr. Colin McCarty, Dentistry on 77th (Edina, MN)


Estimated Value: Over $375


Favorite Hair Products Basket item
Favorite Hair Products Basket
$50

Starting bid

Includes: 7 Second Leave in conditioner, Blonda oil, Blonda shampoo, G0247 Texture paste, texture and volume powder, hydrate shampoo, hydrate conditioner, perfect day dry shampoo, dry texture spray, hair brush, bronzing lotion, Laker hat


Donated by: Tracey Flinck


Estimated Value: $460

Old Fashioned Basket item
Old Fashioned Basket
$30

Starting bid

Includes: Bourbon whiskey, ingredients for Old Fashion, whiskey glasses, napkins, cocktail accessories


Donated by: Slowinske Family


Estimated Value: $100

Favorite Things Basket-Summer edition item
Favorite Things Basket-Summer edition
$25

Starting bid

Includes: water balloons, insect catcher, stepping stones, bubbles, rock painting kit, bunch o balloons, paracute toy,

3 nautical bowls coupons


Donated by: Wong Family; coupons from Nautical bowls


Estimated Value: $100


Favorite Things Basket-Kitchen Edition item
Favorite Things Basket-Kitchen Edition
$15

Starting bid

Includes: towels, candle, all purpose cleaner, soap, dish clothes, sponge, dish brush

Donated by: Marco Family


Estimated Value: $45


Soup Dinner Basket item
Soup Dinner Basket
$15

Starting bid

Includes: Soup crocks, recipe and ingredients for carnation chicken and rice soup mix, hot pads, cajun gumbo mix, EVOO, fennel seed, wooden spoon


Donated by: Ostrowski Family


Estimated Value: $65

Tea Basket item
Tea Basket
$15

Starting bid

Includes: Coffee cup, biscotti, wafer rolls, syrups, teas, honey, frother wand


Donated by: Ostrowski Family


Estimated Value: $50

Bar basket item
Bar basket
$35

Starting bid

Includes: coasters, napkins, serving tong set, olives, cherries, stir sticks, wine charms, cinnamon sticks, dehydrated fruit, bitters, tajin


Donated by: Olsen Family


Estimated Value: $150

JTs Marine Basket item
JTs Marine Basket
$30

Starting bid

Includes: $200 GC, JTs Marine, hat, coozies (one

stop shop for winterizing, storage, dock and lift services, and routine maintenance. We will also continue to sell Beach King lifts and docks)


Donated by: JTs Marine


Estimated Value: $220

Margarita Basket item
Margarita Basket
$25

Starting bid

Includes: Tequila, margarita mix, cocktail shaker, glasses, appetizer plates


Donated by: Christianson Family


Estimated Value: $100

Cocktail Hour Basket item
Cocktail Hour Basket
$40

Starting bid

Includes: 5 bottles of wine; bourbon whiskey, wine glasses, low ball glasses and ice molds


Donated by: PL Boys HS Lax Families


Estimated Value:$180

Game Night Basket and Carbone’s Pizza item
Game Night Basket and Carbone’s Pizza item
Game Night Basket and Carbone’s Pizza item
Game Night Basket and Carbone’s Pizza
$65

Starting bid

Includes: Two $25 Gift cards for Carbone’s; Homemade Carbles Board and marbles, penny drop, Left Right Center, Shut the box, Farkle, Don't go boom, Slapzi, cribbage board, cards, poker chips, dumpster dice, Game of phones


Donated by: PL Boys HS Lax Families; GC donated by Carbone’s


Estimated Value:$250

Beach/Pool Day Basket item
Beach/Pool Day Basket item
Beach/Pool Day Basket
$50

Starting bid

Includes: Beach chair, Aloha beach bag, two towels, 4 guest passes for Shakopee community center, Sand Venture-punch card-10 visits, On the beach cocktail mix, vodka, after sun lotion, lip balm, hammock, two nautical bowls coupons


Donated by: PL Boys HS Lax Families; Shakoee Community Center/Sandventure; coupons from Nautical Bowls


Estimated Value:$225

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket item
Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$25

Starting bid

Includes: Blanket, slippers, bag, body wash, lotion, candles, bath salts, face roller, body sprays, lavendar mask, bath sponge, face and eye masks, epson salt soak


Donated by: PL Boys HS Lax Families


Estimated Value:$125

Twin Cities Ortho Basket item
Twin Cities Ortho Basket item
Twin Cities Ortho Basket
$30

Starting bid

Includes: TCO Hot / Cold Pack; ﻿(1) TCO-Vikings Mini Foam Football; ﻿﻿(1) TCO Dri-Fit Nike Hat; ﻿﻿(2) TH Pen; ﻿﻿(1) TH Hard Cover Notebook 7.75" x 10"; ﻿﻿(1) TH Slate Coaster; ﻿﻿(1) TCO-TH Tall Coffee Mug; ﻿﻿(1) TCO-TH Duffel Bag; ﻿﻿(1) $50 Gift Card; ﻿﻿(1) Gift Certificate for Training HAUS services


Donated by: Twin Cities Orthopedics


Estimated Value: $250

PL Fan item
PL Fan
$50

Starting bid

Includes: 1 PL stadium seat, Medium women's fleece


Donated by: Paid for by PL Lax Families with discount from Paar Sports; fleece donated by Hazel Tees


Estimated Value: $150

PL Fan #2 item
PL Fan #2
$50

Starting bid

Includes: 1 PL stadium seat, large mens flannel


Donated by: Paid for by PL Lax Families with discount from Paar Sports; Flannel donated by Hazel Tees


Estimated Value: $150

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!