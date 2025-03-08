PL Boys Volleyball Business Membership

Valid for one year
- $2248 tax-deductible - Banner or other signage in gym for home games - XL program advertisement in PL Volleyball Team Program - Sponsors announced during Live Broadcasts - Logo on team poster - 4 passes to each home game ($252 Value)
Valid for one year
- $874 tax-deductible - Banner or other signage in gym for home games - Large program ad in our PL Volleyball Team Program - Sponsors announced during Live Broadcasts - Logo on team poster - 2 passes to each home game ($126 Value)
Valid for one year
- 100% tax-deductible - Small program ad in our PL Volleyball Team Program - Sponsors announced during Live Broadcasts - Logo on team poster
- 2 passes to each home game ($126 Value)
Valid for one year
- 100% tax-deductible - Sponsors announced during Live Broadcasts
- Name in PL Volleyball Team Program
- 1 pass to each home game ($63 Value)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!