Prior Lake Girls Raffle Supporting Coach Hopper and Family
Plate Gift Card
$5
Enjoy an incredible dining experience with three $50 gift cards to Plate - a top spot in downtown Prior Lake. Total Value: $150.
Minnesota Twins Tickets
$5
Enjoy an unforgettable experience with four Minnesota Twins tickets in the exclusive Championship Club, located right behind home plate! Game day is Saturday, July 12th against the Pirates. Total Value: $1,250.
Minnesota Timberwolves
$5
Premium seating for two! Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, March 30 from incredible seats. Total value: $1,500.
Dawson Garcia Signed Basketball
$5
Minnesota Gophers Men's Basketball Star Dawson Garcia autographed basketball.
