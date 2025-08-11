Entitles one STUDENT to a seat on the PRISM Concert Field Trip - PAID IN FULL
Entitles one PARENT CHAPERONE to a seat on the PRISM Concert Field Trip - PAID IN FULL
**By state law, all field trip chaperones must have LEVEL 2 background clearance from the State of Florda before you can chaperone. There is a cost related to this requirement that is currently at the expense of the parent. To ensure you don't lose money, please make sure you get your LEVEL 2 Clearance approval before purchasing your ticket! Thanks for helping us keep our students safe.
Entitles one STUDENT to reserve a seat on the PRISM Field Trip. The final payment must also be made in order to participate.
Entitles one CHAPERONE to reserve a seat on the PRISM Field Trip. The final payment must also be made in order to participate.
You should only choose this option if you have paid the DEPOSIT for a STUDENT ticket.
You should only choose this option if you have paid the DEPOSIT for a CHAPERONE ticket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!