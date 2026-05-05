Whitley County Pride

Hosted by

Whitley County Pride

About this event

Prism Fest 2026

Columbia City

IN 46725, USA

501(c)3
$20

An organization with 501(c)3 status (this must be submitted to [email protected] when application is submitted for specific events.

Artist
$40

Artist – a vendor who is selling baked goods, crafts, curated art, or their personal artistic creations.

Merchant Sales & Information
$40

Merchant Sales and Information – a vendor who is selling a product not created by the participant (art or baked goods) or providing information

Food Truck Deposit
$100

Food Truck – Food Vendors that serve meals (not baked goods)

This amount will be refunded at the end of Prism Fest as there is no cost for Food Trucks who ATTEND our event.

LGBTQ+ Organiztion
Free

LGBTQ+ Organization – a not for profit vendor whose central mission is to serve members of the LGBTQ+ community (you do not need a 501(c)3 to be included in this category)

Family Zone
Free

Balloon artist, bounce house, face painter, etc.

Downtown Business
Free

This ticket is for businesses located in downtown Columbia City who wish to be included in our event, including marketing.

Add a donation for Whitley County Pride

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!