Prism Marketplace- Pride Month Kick-Off Party

4905 County Rd 550 W

Columbia City, IN 46725, USA

501(c)3
$10
An organization with 501(c)3 status (this must be submitted to [email protected] when application is submitted for specific events.
Artist
$20
Artist – a vendor who is selling baked goods, crafts, curated art, or their personal artistic creations.
Merchant Sales & Information
$20
Merchant Sales and Information – a vendor who is selling a product not created by the participant (art or baked goods) or providing information
LGBTQ+ Organiztion
free
LGBTQ+ Organization – a not for profit vendor whose central mission is to serve members of the LGBTQ+ community (you do not need a 501(c)3 to be included in this category)
Family Zone
free
Balloon artist, bounce house, face painter, etc.
Food Truck DEPOSIT
$80
Food Truck – Food Vendors that serve meals (not baked goods) This amount will be refunded at the end of Prism Fest as there is no cost for Food Trucks who attend our event. This is a DEPOSIT only!
