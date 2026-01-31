PRISM Support Store

Offered by
Wear PRISM. Support the Art.
This official PRISM tee is soft, comfortable, and full of pride. Every purchase supports our performers and helps keep inclusive performance spaces thriving.
Wear PRISM. Feel the Pride.
Lightweight, comfortable, and made to move—this PRISM tank supports our performers and celebrates bold expression.
Show Yourself in PRISM.
Every wear shows up for the art, the performers, and the pride.
Layered With Purpose.
The PRISM sweatshirt is perfect for warm-ups, cool-downs, and showing your pride everywhere you go.
Wrap Yourself in PRISM.
Warm, comfortable, and full of pride—this hoodie supports our performers and the art we love.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!