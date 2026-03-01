Prism Project's Silent Auction

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"Prepare for the future with confidence and peace of mind. This custom estate planning package is designed to have everything you need to ensure your wishes are carried out and your loved ones are protected. This package includes consultation with an estate planning attorney and preparation of estate planning documents including: a Revocable Living Trust (if applicable), Wills, General Durable Power of Attorney, Health Care Power of Attorney, and Deeds.
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What You’ll Receive
Starting bid
Henry Ford Genesys Health club features 2 pools, basketball, pickleball and tennis courts, sauna, personal training, 100s of classes and massage services. Also includes child care services.
Starting bid
This $100 voucher may be applied toward any digital or creative service offered by AH Web & Design, including website design, website updates, branding assets, content creation, SEO, or marketing support. It is designed to give you a head start on improving your online presence, streamlining your digital systems, or bringing a new idea to life.
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