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Prism Project
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Prism Project's Silent Auction

Estate Planning Package item
Estate Planning Package
$500

Starting bid

"Prepare for the future with confidence and peace of mind. This custom estate planning package is designed to have everything you need to ensure your wishes are carried out and your loved ones are protected. This package includes consultation with an estate planning attorney and preparation of estate planning documents including: a Revocable Living Trust (if applicable), Wills, General Durable Power of Attorney, Health Care Power of Attorney, and Deeds.

3 Life Coaching Session item
3 Life Coaching Session
$300

Starting bid

What You’ll Receive

  • Three 60‑minute private coaching sessions
  • A kickoff discovery assessment to clarify current state and priorities
  • A one‑page Vision, Mission, Values statement you’ll refine with your coach
  • A 90‑Day Plan with strategic Goals, milestones, and weekly actions
  • Framework for weekly review and planning to help you stay on track
  • A check‑in 30 days after the Sprint to celebrate wins and recalibrate
3 Month FAMILY Membership item
3 Month FAMILY Membership
$250

Starting bid

Henry Ford Genesys Health club features 2 pools, basketball, pickleball and tennis courts, sauna, personal training, 100s of classes and massage services. Also includes child care services.

$100 Voucher item
$100 Voucher
$45

Starting bid

This $100 voucher may be applied toward any digital or creative service offered by AH Web & Design, including website design, website updates, branding assets, content creation, SEO, or marketing support. It is designed to give you a head start on improving your online presence, streamlining your digital systems, or bringing a new idea to life.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!