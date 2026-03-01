Prism TIMEWARP Disco '78 Silent Auction

Valued at $800 - Honey, this is where your inner chef meets full-on diva energy.

This luxurious 3-piece Le Creuset cookware set is perfect for simmering, sautéing, and serving dishes that deserve a standing ovation — all while looking absolutely fabulous on your stovetop. Think: enamel-coated elegance, rainbow-worthy colors, and the kind of quality that makes you whisper, “Yes, I own this.”

Ideal for:

🍺� Home chefs who demand both performance and panache

✨ Kitchen queens ready to host with style

🍺� Anyone who believes that cookware should be as bold as their lipstick

Bid boldly, darling. Your meals — and your Instagram — will thank you.