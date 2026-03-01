Prism TIMEWARP Disco '78 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Valued at $620 - Darling, it’s time to own the dance floor like the superstar you were born to be. This package includes four 40-minute private dance lessons at Arthur Murray Dance Studio — perfect for beginners who want to slay or seasoned movers looking to sharpen their sparkle.
Expect:
✨ Personalized instruction tailored to your style
🍺� Confidence that rises faster than a disco ball
🍺� Skills to turn any dance floor into your runway
Perfect for weddings, parties, date nights, or just proving to your mirror that yes, you can do the cha-cha while looking fabulous.
Bid high — your inner dancing queen awaits.
Starting bid
Valued at $800 - Honey, this is where your inner chef meets full-on diva energy.
This luxurious 3-piece Le Creuset cookware set is perfect for simmering, sautéing, and serving dishes that deserve a standing ovation — all while looking absolutely fabulous on your stovetop. Think: enamel-coated elegance, rainbow-worthy colors, and the kind of quality that makes you whisper, “Yes, I own this.”
Ideal for:
🍺� Home chefs who demand both performance and panache
✨ Kitchen queens ready to host with style
🍺� Anyone who believes that cookware should be as bold as their lipstick
Bid boldly, darling. Your meals — and your Instagram — will thank you.
Starting bid
Value: $95 - By joining the Pewabic Society you help to preserve a remarkable tradition of craftsmanship that extends back more than a century. The Family/Friend membership provides a 10% discount on Pewabic Store purchases and entry for 2 people during our annual Summer sale.
Starting bid
Value: $200 - Turn up the heat and let the meat drop! 🪩✨
Get ready to strut your stuff from the dance floor to the dinner table with a $200 gift card to Fogo de Chão — where the vibe is hot, the flavors are fierce, and the skewers just keep coming.
Picture it: gaucho chefs slicing sizzling, fire-roasted cuts tableside like they’re serving choreography. Juicy picanha, tender filet, savory lamb — all carved with show-stopping flair. Meanwhile, the Market Table is stacked higher than your favorite disco diva’s wig, bursting with vibrant salads, cheeses, and fresh seasonal delights.
Sip on a bold South American red or a cocktail that sparkles brighter than a mirror ball. Whether it’s a date night, a chosen-family feast, or a pre-show power dinner, this is your chance to dine like a star.
💃 Feast. Sashay. Repeat.
Because at this gala, we don’t just serve looks — we serve churrasco.
Starting bid
Value: $100 -
Starting bid
Value: $400 -
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Value: $1,000 - Date TBD in September, October, or November 2026
Get ready to sip, savor, and soul train through history. This ultra-fab package includes an intimate dinner and cocktails for 4 at the iconic Motown Mansion, hosted by the charming owner Alan Brown and Prism Board Member John Joanette.
Think: glamorous conversation, perfectly mixed drinks, and the kind of ambiance that demands sequins.
After your meal, your party will be whisked on an exclusive guided tour of select areas of Berry Gordy’s legendary estate — the birthplace of hits that made the world dance. Hear stories, peek behind the velvet rope, and feel the rhythm of history beneath your dancing shoes.
Perfect for:
🍺� Music lovers who thrive on nostalgia
🍺� Cocktail connoisseurs with a taste for elegance
✨ Anyone who wants to say, “I dined where Motown magic lives”
Bid high. This isn’t just dinner. It’s a VIP ticket to history, glam, and groove.
Starting bid
Value: $1,250 - This certificate is valid for an indoor or outdoor studio session for a child, family, pet, or high school senior. The certificate covers the session and an 11X14 fine art portrait with artistry. Session are Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm. All portrait certificates for non-transferable and are valid for up to three months from the event. (June 21, 2026)
Starting bid
Value: $125 - Why limit your fabulous correspondence to one season when you can serve year-round elegance?
Created by Prism’s own paper virtuoso, Richard Breaks — lovingly known as “Mr. Cardmaker” — this curated collection includes 12 handcrafted seasonal greeting cards, each one a miniature work of art.
Inside this four-season fantasy:
🍺� 3 Spring cards — fresh, floral, and ready to bloom in someone’s mailbox
3 Summer cards — bright, bold, and practically wearing sunglasses
🍺� 3 Fall cards — cozy, rich, and emotionally prepared for sweater weather
3 Winter cards — cool, elegant, and sparkling like a perfectly held high note
Each card is individually designed with layered textures, thoughtful detail, and enough personality to upstage a group number.
Perfect for:
The organized icon who sends mail before the holiday
The sentimental superstar with impeccable taste
Or anyone who believes a text message is simply not enough
Bid generously. Because in every season… we communicate with style.
Starting bid
Value: $206 - Step into the spotlight, darling — the stage is set and the table is ready.
Since 2013, the iconic DIO Theater has been dazzling audiences with award-winning plays and musicals, paired with mouthwatering in-house meals. This intimate gem features a 22-foot
elevated stage and a dining room that seats 70 guests across 20 tables — perfect for a night of drama, glamour, and dessert-induced delight.
Your experience includes Tickets for 4 guests:
🍺� Dinner lovingly prepared on-site
🍺� Decadent dessert
🍺� Non-alcoholic beverage
🍺� A professionally staged play or musical featuring Michigan’s finest performers Whether you’re a theatre devotee, a foodie, or simply someone who appreciates sparkle with their supper, this evening promises drama, laughter, and applause-worthy memories.
Bid boldly — your front-row seat to dining and drama in Pinckney awaits.
Starting bid
Value: $300 - “Angelic Troublemakers” explores freedom of expression and the need to speak truth to power. Inspired by a quote from Bayard Ruston -- the lead organizer of the March on Washington and key advisor to M.L.K. --the work channels the spirit of courageous advocacy into a vibrant visual language. Rendered in acrylic on canvas, the piece draws on graphic arts techniques and employs a bold, classic LGBTQ+ color palette. By using gentle, approachable characters to deliver potent messages, the painting echoes a familiar strategy in advertising: pairing disarming imagery with impactful truths.
About the Artist, Charles Peck
I am a self-taught artist who works primarily in acrylics, exploring a range of styles with a particular affinity for graphic arts. My inspirations include Andy Warhol, Stuart Davis, Roy Lichtenstein, David Hockney, Georgia O’Keefe, and Shag. Highlights include a ten-year run of numbered silkscreen Christmas cards, myriad pop-art inspired portraits, and one large-scale mural depicting a cocktail party painted in the basement of a prior residence in Kalamazoo. My recent focus centers on cartoon figures placed in contemporary often unexpected settings using approachable imagery to spark reflection and conversation.
Starting bid
Value: $50 - Smoke on the water, sass in the air! 🕺🔥
Turn up the funk and fan yourself, because this $50 gift card to Slow’s Bar BQ is bringing the heat hotter than a polyester jumpsuit under a disco ball.
We’re talking slow-smoked ribs that fall off the bone like a dramatic key change. Pulled pork piled high. Brisket so tender it practically hits the high notes for you. And those legendary sides? Mac & cheese creamier than your favorite love ballad, plus cornbread sweet enough to make you shimmy.
Whether you’re fueling up before rehearsal, celebrating a standing ovation, or gathering your fabulous found family for a feast, Slow’s serves bold flavors with soul — and just the right amount of sizzle.
✨ Grab your glitter. Bring your appetite. Let’s get saucy.
Starting bid
Value: $728 - 2-Night Stay for up to 4 guests + $100 Short's Brewing Gift Card. Pack your flannel, darling. We’re going Up North.
This dreamy getaway whisks you off to charming Bellaire, Michigan for a two-night stay at Short's Southend — cozy vibes, small-town sparkle, and the kind of fresh air that clears your aura and your group chat.
And because hydration is important (especially the fun kind), you’ll also receive a $100 gift card to the iconic Short's Brewing Company.
That means:
🍺� Legendary craft brews
🍺� Delicious pub fare
✨ Stories you’ll only half remember but fully endorse. Spend your days leaf-peeping, lake-gazing, brewery-hopping, or simply reclining dramatically and whispering, “I needed this.”
It’s rustic.
It’s relaxing.
It’s a little bit lumberjack, a little bit lounge singer.
Bid like you’re chasing fall colors and cold pours. Bellaire is calling.
Starting bid
Value: $160 - 9 Sock Collection - Honey… basic black socks? In this economy?
These fabulous men’s socks are here to upgrade your walk from “meh” to main stage energy. Whether you’re serving boardroom realness, brunch chic, or dance-floor drama, these beauties bring personality from heel to toe. Perfect for:
Slip them on. Show them off.
Because in Prism Chorus Detroit, even our socks hit the high notes.
Starting bid
Value: $535 - Gentlemen, start your strut — because this assortment of four men’s bracelets is ready to sparkle brighter than the center of the dance floor.
This curated collection brings the perfect mix of bold and brilliant:
Stack them high for full Studio 54 drama, or wear one solo for subtle, smoldering swagger. Whether you’re clapping on the beat at rehearsal, raising a toast at the gala, or owning the spotlight wherever you go, these bracelets are designed to move with you.
🕺 Layer it. Flash it. Feel the beat.
Because accessories this fierce don’t just complement the outfit — they headline the show.
Starting bid
Value: $500 - Enjoy this Private Baking class for up to 8 guests with Jonathan Peregrino, owner of JP Makes & Bakes. You and up to 7 of your favorite sous-chefs will enjoy a private baking class with the wildly talented Jonathan Peregrino, owner of JP Makes & Bakes and competitor on Season 7 of Holiday Baking Championship.
That’s right. You’re not just learning from someone who owns cute aprons. You’re learning from someone who survived televised buttercream pressure.
Expect:
🍺� Expert tips and techniques
🍺� Insider tricks that will make people gasp “You MADE this?”
🍺� Plenty of laughs, flour on your fabulous outfit, and sweet success
Perfect for birthdays, friend nights, team bonding, or anyone who believes frosting is a personality trait.
By the end, you’ll leave with new skills, full hearts, and baked goods that deserve their own spotlight.
Bid high. Bake proud. And remember — in this kitchen, we rise.
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Value: $1,500 - 3-Piece Set | 20x20 Each | Robert Wilson Photography
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Value: $140 - Donated by Detroit’s glittering glam haven, The Peacock Room, this package is for the host who doesn’t just throw a dinner party — he/she produces it.
Inside this fabulously curated set:
🍺� A “Queen of Everything” paper crafted crown — because modesty is for matinees.
🍺� Four pink champagne glasses — chilled, dramatic, and ready for a toast that lasts slightly too long.
🍺� A copy of The Dinner Party, A Chef's Guide to Home Entertaining — your roadmap to hosting with confidence, flair, and just enough culinary superiority.
Picture it:
You, crowned.
Your guests, impressed.
Pink bubbles catching the light while you casually say, “Oh, it’s just a little something I put together.”
This is not just a dinner party.
This is a reign.
Bid boldly. Royalty doesn’t wait.
Starting bid
Value: $576 - Darling… cancel your errands. Royal Oak is calling, and she wants you rested, fed, and theatrically moved.
This glittering getaway includes:
✨ Two-night stay at the chic Hotel Royal Oak — modern vibes, plush beds, and absolutely zero rehearsal call times.
🍺� $100 gift card to Royal Oak Brewery — carbs, craft beer, and bold decisions encouraged.
🍺� Two tickets to the Baldwin Theatre — choose between the heart-tugging tradition of Fiddler on the Roof or the jazz-handed newspaper boys of Newsies (based on availability, because even divas need schedules).
Picture it:
You check in.
You freshen up.
You sip something local and slightly dangerous.
Then you head to the theater and get emotionally transported — possibly twice.
It’s romance.
It’s culture.
It’s beer foam on your upper lip under tasteful lighting.
Bid like you mean it. Royal Oak is ready for its close-up.
Starting bid
Value: $400 - Pack your sense of adventure (and your sweet tooth), darling — this ultimate summer getaway kit has everything you need to camp, chill, and indulge.
Included in this fabulous package:
🍺� CreekRidge Campground gift card — $120 toward your outdoor escape
🍺� 2 Men’s Large CreekRidge T-shirts — for maximum campfire style
Not available for certain Special Event weekends - Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, or Glow Weekend
🍺� Dairy Queen goodies — $75 gift card, tote, cap, sunglasses, travel blanket, and more treats
than you can shake a s’more at
Perfect for:
Weekend warriors who need lakes, laughs, and lounging
Ice cream enthusiasts with impeccable style
Anyone who wants summer fun wrapped in one glittering package
Bid high — because this summer, the only thing hotter than the sun will be your campsite swag.
Starting bid
Value: $150 - Cue the disco paws, darling. This basket is serving Good Boy Realness.
Generously gifted by Premier Pet Supply, this tail-wagging treasure trove is packed with premium goodies for the fur child who runs your household (so… all of them). Whether your pet is a diva, a himbo, or an anxious tenor who barks at the mail carrier, this basket says: “I saw this and thought of you… because you’re spoiled.”
Bid high. Your pet already assumes you will.
Starting bid
Value: $2,500 - Strut into the spotlight with this Size M designer coat by Jeffrey Sebelia, the rebel visionary who strutted away with the crown on Project Runway.
This isn’t just outerwear — it’s an entrance.
Imagine the lights dim. The beat drops. The doors swing open. And there you are.
This coat delivers high-voltage glamour with Sebelia’s signature edge: sharp tailoring, luxe fabrication, and just enough rock-and-roll attitude to make the mirror ball jealous. It’s sleek. It’s bold. It’s unapologetically main character energy.
Whether you’re sweeping into a gala, commanding the sidewalk like it’s your personal runway, or adding drama to a simple tee and boots moment, this piece doesn’t whisper style — it belts it in perfect harmony.
✨ Drape it. Own it. Work it. ✨
Bid generously for this one-of-a-kind outerwear!
Starting bid
Value: $100 - Cue the castanets and crank up the glitter — this gift card to La Feria is your passport to a flavor fiesta that hits every beat.
Step inside and you’re instantly wrapped in warm Spanish vibes, vibrant colors, and plates made for sharing (or not — we don’t judge divas who don’t share). From sizzling tapas to soul-satisfying paella, every bite dances across your taste buds like it’s Saturday night under a spinning mirror ball.
And the sangria? Oh honey. Sweet, bold, and dangerously delightful — the kind of sip that makes you say, “One more song!”
Perfect for date nights, chosen-family dinners, or a pre-show power meal before you belt your face off.
✨ Clink. Wink. Savor in sync.
Starting bid
Value: $250 - Created by Prism’s very own paper Picasso, Richard Breaks — known in glittering circles as “Mr. Cardmaker” — this stunning collection features 24 handcrafted, one-of-a-kind greeting cards that absolutely refuse to be ordinary.
Inside this fabulous folio:
🍺� 6 Birthday cards (for aging gracefully or dramatically)
🍺� 6 Christmas cards (festive, fierce, and probably fabulous)
🍺� 6 Thank You cards (because gratitude is always in style)
🍺� 6 Sympathy cards (elegant, heartfelt, and beautifully composed)
Each card is individually designed with artistry, texture, and more personality than a soprano at curtain call. These aren’t grab-it-in-the-checkout-line cards. These are mantel-display, “who MADE this?” conversation pieces.
Perfect for:
The organized icon who plans ahead
The sentimental soul with exquisite taste
Or the glam overachiever who refuses to send a card that doesn’t slay
Bid generously. Your future self — calmly reaching for the perfect handmade card instead of panic-buying at the drugstore — will thank you.
Starting bid
Value: $100 - Imagine the beat drops, the mirror ball spins, and your gift card just unlocked the grooviest vegan comfort-food dance party in Detroit — right here at Street Beet. Known for its inventive plant-based riffs on nostalgic favorites like smash burgers, crunchy wraps, nachos and milkshakes that don’t miss a beat, this place satisfies every late-night craving while keeping it cool, creative, and compassionate.
🎉 What makes this gift card a disco-floor delight:
✨ Stack up the eats. Turn up the taste. Shine like a disco ball. ✨
Whether you’re hitting it solo, with your crew, or taking a date for a flavor-filled night out, this gift card brings the beat — and the eats — to every table.
Starting bid
Value: $275 - 5 Hours of Professional Home Cleaning for locations within 32 Miles of Royal Oak.
Darling, let’s be real — life’s too short for dust bunnies and soap scum. Generously donated by Prism’s own Michael Fitzpatrick, whether it's a deep clean, a pre-party spruce-up, or just a little TLC for your palace, your home will shine like the disco ball you deserve.
Perfect for:
✨ Busy divas who deserve a spotless sanctuary
🍺� Hosting a soirée with zero stress
🍺� Anyone ready to reclaim their weekend
Bid boldly — because a sparkling home is the ultimate accessory.
Starting bid
Value: $200 - Darling, it’s time to relax, refresh, and revel like the fabulous creature you are. Open to guests since 1930, The Schvitz is Detroit’s original urban health club and the only historic bathhouse left in the city. A storied landmark and cultural institution for nearly 100 years, this old-world oasis offers the very best in ancient heat therapies and holistic healing. Great food and camaraderie will complete your restorative stay. Come unwind back in time. This ultimate pampering package includes:
🍺� 2 passes to the iconic The Schvitz Detroit — your ticket to steam, serenity, and scandalous gossip
🍺� Schvitz tote bag — carry your glam anywhere
☕ 2 coffee mugs — caffeine and chic, darling
🍺� 2 hats — casual, cozy, or just perfect for post-steam hair
🍺� 2 body lotion bottles — moisturize like a legend. Whether it’s a self-care day, a date with your bestie, or a weekend of spa-level diva energy, this swag bag delivers serious heat.
Bid high — because nothing says luxury like steam, sparkle, and self-care.
Starting bid
Value: $7,000 - “The Gate” by M.D. Cole is an original acrylic masterpiece that doesn’t just hang quietly — it commands the room. Layers of rich texture and electrifying color collide like a midnight dance floor under neon lights. Bold strokes. Dynamic movement. A rhythm you can practically hear pulsing through the canvas.
Cole’s acrylic technique builds dimension and depth, creating a visual groove that shifts with the light — one moment moody and mysterious, the next dazzling and alive. It’s the kind of piece that makes guests stop mid-sentence and say, “Who is that artist?”
Whether spotlighted in a living room, office, or creative space, this original work transforms any wall into center stage.
✨ Hang it. Light it. Let it shimmer. ✨
Because at this silent auction, we’re not just collecting art — we’re collecting moments that sparkle long after the last song fades. The Art of M.D. Cole – Michele Damian Cole was a storytelling artist. His art was commissioned by Cher, Felicia Rashad, Quincy Jones and Bob Mackie. In a rare showing, Studio 212 is offering several of his works on behalf of his estate.
Starting bid
Value: $140: 🕺 The Basket Breakdown
Right there in the groove of downtown Ferndale sits
Quix Chocolate — a Belgian-born chocolate spot slinging small-batch, hand-crafted confections like it’s Studio 54 for your taste buds.
Now picture this:
A basket of chocolates from this joint ain’t just candy… it’s a whole vibe.
Open that basket and BAM—
It’s a sugar-powered light show:
Every bite whispers:
“Stayin’ alive… stayin’ delicious…” 🪩
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!