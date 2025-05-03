Private Event - Regular Member

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About this event
Clubhouse may be shared with PYC and/or CSS@P during this time, which means that Sailing School or Club members may be in the building. Maximum attendees: 50
Sailing School or Club members may use the rest rooms during this time. Maximum attendees: 110
Sailing School or Club members may use the rest rooms during this time. Maximum attendees: 110
Member has exclusive use of the facility. Maximum attendees: 110
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