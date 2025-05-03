Hosted by

Pistakee Yacht Club

About this event

Private Event - Regular Member

Regular Member - Sun-Thurs Shared Use item
Regular Member - Sun-Thurs Shared Use
$160

Clubhouse may be shared with PYC and/or CSS@P during this time, which means that Sailing School or Club members may be in the building. Maximum attendees: 50

Regular Member - Sun-Thurs Evening - Restricted Use item
Regular Member - Sun-Thurs Evening - Restricted Use
$315

Sailing School or Club members may use the rest rooms during this time. Maximum attendees: 110

Regular Member - Fri Evening or Saturday- Restricted Use item
Regular Member - Fri Evening or Saturday- Restricted Use
$450

Sailing School or Club members may use the rest rooms during this time. Maximum attendees: 110

Regular Member - Fri Evening or Saturday- Exclusive Use item
Regular Member - Fri Evening or Saturday- Exclusive Use
$900

Member has exclusive use of the facility. Maximum attendees: 110

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