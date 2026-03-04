Free Range Farm Experience

Step into the farm and meet the Happy Herd! During this fun experience, guests can visit with our silly goats, lazy piggies, kissing llamas, fluffy butt chickens, and other farm friends while learning about life on the farm and caring for rescued and sanctuary animals.

*This special ticket Includes a Happy Herd cup of fresh fruits and veggies for feeding the animals.

**Animals may only be fed with Happy Herd Treat Cups**