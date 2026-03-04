With Love For The Animals Inc

Hosted by

With Love For The Animals Inc

About this event

Free Range Farm Experience

Westlake

FL, USA

VIP adult full farm experience
$20

Step into the farm and meet the Happy Herd! During this fun experience, guests can visit with our silly goats, lazy piggies, kissing llamas, fluffy butt chickens, and other farm friends while learning about life on the farm and caring for rescued and sanctuary animals.

*This special ticket Includes a Happy Herd cup of fresh fruits and veggies for feeding the animals.

**Animals may only be fed with Happy Herd Treat Cups**

Adult Free Ranged Farm Experience
$15

Step into the farm and meet the Happy Herd! During this fun experience, guests can visit with our silly goats, lazy piggies, kissing llamas, fluffy butt chickens, and other farm friends while learning about life on the farm and caring for rescued and sanctuary animals.

Chickadee 🐥 Ticket - littles 2-6 years old
$5
The big kid 🐐 ticket 7–15 years old
$10
VIP munchkins -under 2 years old
Pay what you can
Feed the Happy Herd
$5

Enjoy feeding our rescued farm animals a cup of fresh fruits & veggies.

Every cup helps support their care at the sanctuary.

**Animals may only be fed with Happy Herd Treat Cups**

Happy Herd Mini Treat Cup
$3

Enjoy feeding our rescued farm animals a cup of fresh fruits & veggies.

Every cup helps support their care at the sanctuary.

**Animals may only be fed with Happy Herd Treat Cups**

VIP Happy Herd souvenir BUCKET
$30
  • Lots of Extra fruits & veggies
  • Special goat treats
  • Enough to feed multiple animals
  • 1/2 price refills
  • Bring it back on your next visit for more half price refills!



Add a donation for With Love For The Animals Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!