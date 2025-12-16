Hosted by

Central Illinois Resource Center Inc

About this event

🍷 Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience

WINE SAMPLING EXPERIENCE (Package 1)
$25

Starting bid

Bearer is entitled to a Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience. Up to 12 People* — 90 minutes, Includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant — Value $41 (Must be 21 years of age or older to win)

WINE SAMPLING EXPERIENCE (Package 2)
$25

Starting bid

Bearer is entitled to a Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience. Up to 12 People* — 90 minutes, Includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant — Value $41 (Must be 21 years of age or older to win)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!