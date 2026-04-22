Eyewitness Palestine

Hosted by

Eyewitness Palestine

About this event

Private Meet and Greet with Professor Norman Finklestein

Springfield

MA, USA

Hurriyah Ticket
$500

Access to private meeting - lunch included.Guest List to evening event with Norman and Rula Azar. Gift bag with books from Interlink publishing, Eyewitness Palestine tshirt, 1948 reusable water bottle and hand embroidered tatreez made by women in Balata Refugee camp.

Watan Ticket
$250

Access to private meeting - lunch included.Guest List to evening event with Norman and Rula Azar. Gift bag with Eyewitness Palestine Tshirt and 1948 reusable water bottle.

Community Ticket
$150

Access to private meeting - lunch included.Guest List to evening event with Norman and Rula Azar.

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