Private Meet and Greet with Professor Norman Finklestein

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Access to private meeting - lunch included.Guest List to evening event with Norman and Rula Azar. Gift bag with books from Interlink publishing, Eyewitness Palestine tshirt, 1948 reusable water bottle and hand embroidered tatreez made by women in Balata Refugee camp.
Access to private meeting - lunch included.Guest List to evening event with Norman and Rula Azar. Gift bag with Eyewitness Palestine Tshirt and 1948 reusable water bottle.
Access to private meeting - lunch included.Guest List to evening event with Norman and Rula Azar.
$
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