Elite Youth Ballers Foundation

Offered by

Elite Youth Ballers Foundation

About the memberships

Private Memberships 2026

4 Sessions | SEMI-PRIVATE (2-4 players) TRAINING
$200

Renews monthly

Ages 5–14.
1 Session: 60 minutes
Setting: Indoor.


✓ SEMI-PRIVATE (2-4 players):

Train with a friend/teammate (4 sessions per month)

4 sessions = 1x per week | $200 per player

Payment via Zeffy/Zelle on the 1st

Max: 4 players per session for personalized attention and focused trainings.

8 Sessions | SEMI-PRIVATE (2-4 players) TRAINING
$400

Renews monthly

Ages 5–14.
1 Session: 60 minutes
Setting: Indoor.


✓ SEMI-PRIVATE (2-4 players):

Train with a friend/teammate (8 sessions per month)

8 sessions = 2x per week | $400 per player

Payment via Zeffy/Zelle on the 1st

Max: 4 players per session for personalized attention and focused trainings.

1-on-1 PRIVATE TRAINING | 1 session
$75

Renews monthly

1 Private Training for Ages 5–14.
Session: 60 minutes.
Setting: Indoor


Plan: $75 per session


Payment via Zeffy/Zelle due before session

Max: 1 player per session for personalized attention and focused trainings.

1-on-1 PRIVATE TRAINING | 4 sessions
$280

Renews monthly

Ages 5–14.
1 Session: 60 minutes
Setting: Indoor.


PRIVATE TRAINING:

Standard Plan: $280/month (4 sessions = 1x per week)


Payment via Zeffy/Zelle on the 1st

Max: 1 player per session for personalized attention and focused trainings.

1-on-1 PRIVATE TRAINING | 8 sessions
$520

Renews monthly

Ages 5–14.
1 Session: 60 minutes
Setting: Indoor.


PRIVATE TRAINING:

Intensive Plan: $520/month (8 sessions = 2x per week)


Payment via Zeffy/Zelle on the 1st

Max: 1 player per session for personalized attention and focused trainings.

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