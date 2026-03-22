Private Memberships 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Ages 5–14.
1 Session: 60 minutes
Setting: Indoor.
✓ SEMI-PRIVATE (2-4 players):
Train with a friend/teammate (4 sessions per month)
4 sessions = 1x per week | $200 per player
Payment via Zeffy/Zelle on the 1st
Max: 4 players per session for personalized attention and focused trainings.
Renews monthly
Ages 5–14.
1 Session: 60 minutes
Setting: Indoor.
✓ SEMI-PRIVATE (2-4 players):
Train with a friend/teammate (8 sessions per month)
8 sessions = 2x per week | $400 per player
Payment via Zeffy/Zelle on the 1st
Max: 4 players per session for personalized attention and focused trainings.
Renews monthly
1 Private Training for Ages 5–14.
Session: 60 minutes.
Setting: Indoor
Plan: $75 per session
Payment via Zeffy/Zelle due before session
Max: 1 player per session for personalized attention and focused trainings.
Renews monthly
Ages 5–14.
1 Session: 60 minutes
Setting: Indoor.
PRIVATE TRAINING:
Standard Plan: $280/month (4 sessions = 1x per week)
Payment via Zeffy/Zelle on the 1st
Max: 1 player per session for personalized attention and focused trainings.
Renews monthly
Ages 5–14.
1 Session: 60 minutes
Setting: Indoor.
PRIVATE TRAINING:
Intensive Plan: $520/month (8 sessions = 2x per week)
Payment via Zeffy/Zelle on the 1st
Max: 1 player per session for personalized attention and focused trainings.
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