Private Office Membership

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
A 42 sq. ft. private, lockable office with 24/7 building access. Includes 10 hours per month of conference room use, mailbox storage, 1 GB Wi-Fi, and parking. May be shared with one additional team member.
Renews monthly
A 90 sq. ft. private, lockable office designed for small teams. Includes 24/7 access for up to 4 team members, 10 hours per month of conference room use, mailbox storage, 1 GB Wi-Fi, and parking.
Renews monthly
Spacious private office designed for growing teams. Includes 24/7 access for up to 6 team members, 10 hours per month of conference room use, mailbox storage, 1 GB Wi-Fi, and parking.
Renews monthly
The only exterior-facing office in the building with floor-to-ceiling glass walls give this suite a distinctive, high-visibility presence. Includes 24/7 access, up to 4 team members, 10 hrs/mo conference room use, mailbox storage, 1 GB Wi-Fi, and parking.
Renews monthly
Our largest and most premium private office with nearly 360 sq. ft. of dedicated space for your team. Includes 24/7 access, up to 8 team members, 10 hrs/mo conference room use, mailbox storage, 1 GB Wi-Fi, and parking.
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