Domi Station

Offered by

Domi Station

About the memberships

Private Office Membership

Small Office
$350

Renews monthly

A 42 sq. ft. private, lockable office with 24/7 building access. Includes 10 hours per month of conference room use, mailbox storage, 1 GB Wi-Fi, and parking. May be shared with one additional team member.

Medium Office
$650

Renews monthly

A 90 sq. ft. private, lockable office designed for small teams. Includes 24/7 access for up to 4 team members, 10 hours per month of conference room use, mailbox storage, 1 GB Wi-Fi, and parking.

Large Office
$750

Renews monthly

Spacious private office designed for growing teams. Includes 24/7 access for up to 6 team members, 10 hours per month of conference room use, mailbox storage, 1 GB Wi-Fi, and parking.

Glass Executive Suite
$850

Renews monthly

The only exterior-facing office in the building with floor-to-ceiling glass walls give this suite a distinctive, high-visibility presence. Includes 24/7 access, up to 4 team members, 10 hrs/mo conference room use, mailbox storage, 1 GB Wi-Fi, and parking.

Premium Office Suite
$1,500

Renews monthly

Our largest and most premium private office with nearly 360 sq. ft. of dedicated space for your team. Includes 24/7 access, up to 8 team members, 10 hrs/mo conference room use, mailbox storage, 1 GB Wi-Fi, and parking.

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