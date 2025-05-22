Breaking Down Barriers

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Breaking Down Barriers

About this event

Private Pilot ACS Workshop

5303 Challenger Dr

Dallas, TX 75237, USA

Student Workshop
$45
This workshop provides a clear understanding of FAA expectations, reinforces core aviation knowledge, and offers guidance from an experienced instructor. It helps students become familiar with the checkride format and better prepare for success by aligning their training with what examiners are truly looking for.

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