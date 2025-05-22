Private Pilot ACS Workshop

This workshop provides a clear understanding of FAA expectations, reinforces core aviation knowledge, and offers guidance from an experienced instructor. It helps students become familiar with the checkride format and better prepare for success by aligning their training with what examiners are truly looking for.

This workshop provides a clear understanding of FAA expectations, reinforces core aviation knowledge, and offers guidance from an experienced instructor. It helps students become familiar with the checkride format and better prepare for success by aligning their training with what examiners are truly looking for.

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