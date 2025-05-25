Private Screening - “Rescued Hearts”

Ticket price includes: Film Screening and a Q&A with the filmmakers. A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to the Double H Equine Foundation and Sanctuary's Community Assistance Fund.
Regular Admission
$30
Additional Seating *FOLDING CHAIR ONLY*
$22
Due to the resounding interest in this film and continued requests for tickets, Mary Fisher Director, Patrick Schweiss, has offered to add a limited amount of cushioned folding chairs to the theater.
PURCHASERS OF THIS TICKET CATEGORY WILL BE SITTING IN FOLDING CHAIRS.
Add a donation for Double H Equine Foundation And Sanctuary
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!