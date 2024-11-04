Private Tour & Events Booking

Tour of the sanctuary and animal encounters for one hour. No other parties or tours are scheduled during this time. This allows for a personal experience with the animals.
Picnic/Small Gathering up to 12 Guests (all ages)
$100
Includes the picnic area reserved and set up for 2 hours.
The host (you) provides all food/beverages.
Private Party up to 25 Guests (all ages)
$150
The host (you) provides all food/beverages and party decorations if you want them. (Parties are outside so we recommend table cloths and maybe balloons but anything else may blow around)
Parties will include the picnic area reserved and set up for 4 hours. Petri's table coverings (red/white check), table games & lanterns.
Private Party up to 50 Guests (all ages)
$250
The host (you) provides all food/beverages and party decorations if you want them. (Parties are outside so we recommend table cloths and maybe balloons but anything else may blow around)
Parties will include the picnic area reserved and set up for 4 hours. Petri's table coverings (red/white check), table games & lanterns.
Private Party Seasonal or Theme Set Up
$100
Have Petri's Place decorate with the seasonal themes and/or options.
Seasonal Decor & Catering Tables
Adirondack Chairs & Fire Pits
Add a donation for Petri's Place Corp.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!