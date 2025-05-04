Private Underwater Photo Session with Kate UA Photography

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Private 30-Minute Underwater Photo Session Includes: Use of artistic backdrops and curated props 2 high-resolution edited digital images of your choice Private online proof gallery with option to purchase more images and edits directly from the photographer
Private 30-Minute Underwater Photo Session Includes: Use of artistic backdrops and curated props 2 high-resolution edited digital images of your choice Private online proof gallery with option to purchase more images and edits directly from the photographer
Private 30-Minute Underwater Photo Session Includes: Use of artistic backdrops and curated props 2 high-resolution edited digital images of your choice Private online proof gallery with option to purchase more images and edits directly from the photographer
Private 30-Minute Underwater Photo Session Includes: Use of artistic backdrops and curated props 2 high-resolution edited digital images of your choice Private online proof gallery with option to purchase more images and edits directly from the photographer
A one-minute BTS video of underwater session.
Additional photo edits for one photo. May purchase additional edits for additional photos.
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