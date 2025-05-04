Una the Mermaid LLC

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Una the Mermaid LLC

About this event

Private Underwater Photo Session with Kate UA Photography

10803 SW Barbur Blvd

Portland, OR 97219, USA

Saturday (July 26th) Session 1: 4pm-4:30pm item
Saturday (July 26th) Session 1: 4pm-4:30pm
$450

Private 30-Minute Underwater Photo Session Includes: Use of artistic backdrops and curated props 2 high-resolution edited digital images of your choice Private online proof gallery with option to purchase more images and edits directly from the photographer

Saturday (July 26th) Session 2: 4:45pm-5:15pm item
Saturday (July 26th) Session 2: 4:45pm-5:15pm
$450

Private 30-Minute Underwater Photo Session Includes: Use of artistic backdrops and curated props 2 high-resolution edited digital images of your choice Private online proof gallery with option to purchase more images and edits directly from the photographer

Saturday (July 26th) Session 3: 5:30pm-6pm item
Saturday (July 26th) Session 3: 5:30pm-6pm
$450

Private 30-Minute Underwater Photo Session Includes: Use of artistic backdrops and curated props 2 high-resolution edited digital images of your choice Private online proof gallery with option to purchase more images and edits directly from the photographer

Saturday (July 26th) Session 4: 6:15pm-6:45pm item
Saturday (July 26th) Session 4: 6:15pm-6:45pm
$450

Private 30-Minute Underwater Photo Session Includes: Use of artistic backdrops and curated props 2 high-resolution edited digital images of your choice Private online proof gallery with option to purchase more images and edits directly from the photographer

Optional 1 minute Video BTS Add-On item
Optional 1 minute Video BTS Add-On
$400

A one-minute BTS video of underwater session.

Additional Photo Editing (price per photo) item
Additional Photo Editing (price per photo)
$100

Additional photo edits for one photo. May purchase additional edits for additional photos.

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