Hosted by

National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

About this event

New Date Alert! Private Viewing of Sarah's Oil with NAACP, DST, KAP, & PMH-LHC

900 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd

Voorhees Township, NJ 08043, USA

General Admission
$25

AMC - Voorhees

Includes movie ticket. No refunds. Doors open at 1:00 pm; show begins 2:00 pm

Snack Pack
$7

Includes Kids size fountain drink, popcorn and snack. No refunds. Doors open at 1:00 pm; show begins 2:00 pm

Adult Membership
$30

Ages 25 and above. Note: This membership is valid for one year and applies only to the Camden County East Branch.

Youth Membership
$15

Ages 24 and younger. Note: This membership will be good for one year for the Camden County East Youth Council only.

$5 Donation
$5

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

$10 Donation
$10

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

$100 Donation
$100

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

Add a donation for National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!